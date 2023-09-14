Backstage Details On Jade Cargill Reportedly Exiting AEW, Heading To WWE

Jade Cargill still appears bound for WWE, and more details on her situation are beginning to emerge.

According to Fightful Select, who originally broke the story early Thursday morning and has now provided more details, Cargill wrapped up her time with AEW after the most recent taping of "AEW Rampage," where she was reportedly given a sendoff after her loss to AEW TBS Champion Kris Statlander. Cargill had recently returned to AEW television after taking time off following AEW Double or Nothing; now it appears she will be heading to WWE, with reports suggesting she might be able to sign with WWE 'imminently.' However, the report also says Cargill has told some people she's leaving AEW to focus on her family and play softball.

Cargill's possible signing was the talk of "WWE Raw" backstage last week, per Fightful, as many WWE stars seemed convinced that the former AEW TBS Champion would join the company soon. Fightful also noted that some top WWE stars had heard about her arrival as far back as last week. Cargill reportedly has a team of representatives handling her deals, and her jump to WWE is said to not be financially motivated.

Having debuted in 2020 and gone on to hold the AEW TBS Championship for a dominant 508 days, Cargill was reportedly not expected back any time soon as recently as July. Then, in August, there were reports of a possible comeback, which ended up occurring on the most recent episode of "AEW Collision," where she made the challenge to Statlander for what is now likely to be her final AEW match on "Rampage." Before that, Cargill had not wrestled since Double or Nothing, where she lost the AEW TBS Championship to Statlander, which also marked Cargill's first loss in AEW.