Backstage News On AEW's Reported Plans For Jade Cargill And Thunder Rosa

Following her loss to Kris Statlander at Double or Nothing, former TBS Champion Jade Cargill took a step back from wrestling to explore some outside ventures. In the midst of her absence from AEW, one fan asked Cargill if she's be returning to the ring anytime soon, to which she simply responded, "No." Upon news of Cargill's backstage presence at a recent "AEW Dynamite" taping though, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that AEW management has begun discussing Cargill's potential on-screen return, which looks tapped for sometime in the near future.

Another woman on the AEW roster that's been away from the wrestling ring is former AEW Women's Champion Thunder Rosa, who was forced to vacate the title last year due to a lingering back injury. While she wasn't cleared to return just yet, Rosa returned to AEW earlier this year, where she was designated as one of the personalities in the Spanish announcing booth. As Rosa continues her commentary duties, she recently revealed she was slated to work a five-minute trial match ahead of last week's episode of "AEW Collision" in Greensboro.

Though she is not fully cleared to wrestle again, Rosa was apparently , at one point, penciled in as a challenger for the AEW Women's World Championship upon her in-ring comeback. It's unknown if those plans are still in motion for Rosa when she does finally return to action.

Initially, AEW created an interim AEW Women's Championship with the hopes that Rosa's absence wouldn't be too extensive. When Rosa's back injury was confirmed to be worse than expected, though, AEW promoted Jamie Hayter, who was the interim champion at the time, to the status of the official AEW Women's World Champion.