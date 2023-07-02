Jade Cargill's Blunt Response To Fan Who Asked If She's Returning To AEW Soon

Jade Cargill was an unstoppable member of the AEW roster from the day she debuted in 2021 up until last May when she lost the TBS Championship to Kris Statlander at AEW Double or Nothing 2023. Since then, Cargill has been on an indefinite hiatus from AEW, with many of her fans clamoring for her return to the Tony Khan-led company.

Unfortunately for those Cargill diehards, it appears as though she will not be appearing on AEW programming anytime soon. In response to a Tweet asking her whether she would be returning to an AEW ring shortly, Cargill responded bluntly to the curious fan, tweeting the word "No" without providing a clear reason. The former TBS Champion has been relatively quiet in regards to a return to in-ring competition in the months since her loss at AEW Double or Nothing, meaning very little is known about her future in the industry.

Jade then doubled down on the fact that she won't be returning to pro wrestling anytime soon in a follow-up tweet just hours ago. "Outside of the wrestling bubble is nice. I might stay," Cargill tweeted, accompanied by photos of her at the Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards.

During her two years of consistent on-screen appearances, Cargill became one of the most successful wrestlers in AEW to date. The 31-year-old star holds the AEW record for the longest undefeated streak in singles matches, going 61-0 before she lost to Statlander last May. Furthermore, Jade is currently one of the two most-winningest champions in company history. Cargill's sole reign as TBS Champion saw her defend the title a record 25 times, a benchmark only recently matched by current AEW International Champion, Orange Cassidy.