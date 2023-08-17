Former WCW & WWE Figures Reportedly Backstage At Recent AEW Dynamite Shows

This week's episode of "AEW Dynamite" saw the first-ever Texas Chainsaw Massacre death match come to life, but that wasn't the only Hollywood element of the show. According to Fightful Select, some notable names were present behind the scenes for the "Dynamite" and "AEW Rampage" tapings in Nashville, Tennessee, including former WCW World Heavyweight Champion (and actor) David Arquette. Upon resurfacing on the wrestling scene in 2018, Arquette credited current AEW stars Colt Cabana, Ethan Page, Jack Perry, and "Pretty" Peter Avalon for inspiring his brief return to the squared circle.

Two other non-AEW talent were also backstage this week. The first was former WWE star Summer Rae, who had previously told "The Wrestling Classic" that she'd be open to managing a pair of former AEW World Tag Team Champions, The Lucha Bros (Penta El Zero Miedo & Rey Fenix). If given the opportunity to wrestle in AEW, Rae named current International Champion Orange Cassidy as her ideal tag team partner. Rae last competed in the 2022 WWE Women's Royal Rumble match. Meanwhile, CJ Perry — known in WWE as Lana — was also backstage with her husband, Miro, who seemingly competes exclusively on "AEW Collision." Fightful's report notes that Miro and Lana own a home in the Nashville area.

Finally, former TBS Champion Jade Cargill was reportedly present for the August 9 episode of "Dynamite," which emanated from the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. Cargill hasn't been seen in wrestling since her loss to Kris Statlander to Double or Nothing in late May; Fightful reports that she is still under contract and that her current stint away from the company was planned. Last month, a fan asked Cargill if she'd be coming back to AEW soon, to which she bluntly replied "no," suggesting she's enjoying her ventures outside the wrestling space.