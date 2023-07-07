Jade Cargill Reportedly Not Expected To Return To AEW Any Time Soon

Jade Cargill hasn't been seen in AEW since losing the TBS Championship to Kris Statlander at Double or Nothing in May, and a new report in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter indicates that Cargill's absence is expected to continue. Journalist Dave Meltzer cited several posts from Cargill's Twitter account as the reasoning behind her time away, including the record-breaking former champion stating she was enjoying her time away from "the wrestling bubble."

Following a 508-day reign as the inaugural TBS Champion, it is to be expected for Cargill to take some time off. Additionally, whether she remains a villain or returns as a babyface, it seems unlikely that Cargill would telegraph any comeback on social media, instead likely opting to surprise the live audience.

Cargill's failed title defense against Statlander was the very first singles loss in her wrestling career. The former college basketball player made her debut in March 2021, competing in a mixed tag team match with NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal against Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet. She became the first TBS Champion in January 2022, and defended the title against opponents such as Thunder Rosa, Willow Nightingale, and Athena.

In Cargill's absence, Statlander has begun holding regular open challenges for the TBS Championship. When the former champion does return to AEW, she could either seek a rematch against Statlander or decide to move on following her lengthy reign.