Kris Statlander Open To Facing Jade Cargill Again After Win At AEW Double Or Nothing

In one of the most shocking moments of the night, Kris Statlander returned after 18 months of dealing with a severe injury to defeat Jade Cargill for the AEW TBS Championship at Double Or Northing. And now that she's the 1 in the "Head Baddie's" 60 – 1 record, "The Galaxy's Greatest Alien" is ready to be a fighting champion by taking on all comers immediately, including the impressive former champion that she dethroned on Sunday night.

At the Double Or Nothing 2023 Media Scrum, Statlander was asked whether she was willing to give Cargill a rematch right away or would rather wait to face off with "That B***h" again. Unsurprisingly, the returning competitor has been chomping at the bit to get back in the ring and is ready to face all challenges, just like the one she seized when "Smart" Mark Sterling declared that there was no more competition left to face his client and issued a challenge to anyone at any time.

"I would be fine with either," she said. "Although it was her second match, she put the challenge out and I was the one ready to answer it and overcame it. If she wants the rematch right away, I'm back, better than ever, and ready to go. If she wants to take some time off and regroup, also acceptable. I am all for anybody and everybody coming up and getting a shot at the title whenever they're ready."

In addition to Cargill, the AEW women's locker room is bursting at the seams with potential competitors for Statlander's newly-won title. Taya Valkyrie, Anna Jay, Julia Hart, Nyla Rose, Emi Sakura, and even The Outcasts' Ruby Soho or Saraya could step up in the coming weeks, especially with the promotion's summer season only getting more eventful from here.