Kenny Omega Discusses The Progress Of AEW's Women's Division

AEW Executive Vice President Kenny Omega has been heavily involved in the development of the women's division of the company, playing a major role in scouting and recruiting the talent along with overseeing the roster as a whole. Omega, during his appearance on Renee Paquette's "The Sessions" podcast, explained why he took an interest in the division from the start, stating that an experience watching Trish Stratus as a teen inspired him to try and help women's wrestling in the future.

Omega detailed that when he first saw Stratus, he noticed she had few talented stars to work with compared to women's wrestlers in Japan, and wanted to see the "epic clashes" he saw there replicated over on American television. The former AEW World Champion said clashes between Manami Toyota and Aja Kong showcased a passion in the ring that was different, bringing something extra that "you just didn't see from the male counterparts."

Omega feels in today's wrestling landscape, fans are eager to watch shows with equal representation because women stars are "just as dedicated, or more so than the males to become stars." He thinks there's been a bit of complacency from AEW's male stars knowing they're going to be the focus of the show, despite not earning the spot.

"And it's like, 'No, you guys got to be careful because they're [women stars] coming for you, and not only that, they deserve your spot,'" Omega said. "Now I feel that we have earned that trust. There are people we have to convince on the business end of things as well, that this is a proven thing, this can be successful, and that people want to watch it. We have proven that, yes, people will like it, people want to watch it and yes, it is good."