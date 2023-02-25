The Elite Officially Set To Defend AEW Trios Titles Against House Of Black At Revolution

For weeks, the House of Black (Malakai Black, Brody King, and Buddy Matthews) has been lurking in the shadows, making The Elite (Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks) aware of its presence. It began with a cryptic message on "AEW Dynamite" last week and continued two days later during "AEW Rampage" following The Elite's successful AEW World Trios Title defense. House of Black took things one step further last night on "Rampage," surrounding the ring after The Young Bucks defeated Aussie Open. As House of Black stepped onto the apron, the lights went out. When power returned to the arena, it was gone.

It's now official that The Elite will defend its World Trios Championship against House of Black at AEW Revolution on March 5.

When it comes to Trios competition, there aren't many teams that can hang with Omega and The Young Bucks. Since regaining the title from PAC, Penta El Zero Miedo, and Rey Fenix on January 11, Omega and the Bucks have made three successful title defenses.

House of Black does not have much of a track record in trios matches. It hasn't competed in one since the January 4 episode of "AEW Dark," when it defeated Ari Daivari and The Wingmen. That said, it's possible that House of Black have gotten inside The Elite's heads.

Two weeks ago, Black laid out his goals for his faction, saying, "It would make more sense for us to chase the trios titles. I feel like it's time for us to do something that turns more heads than just being the House of Black and give people an extra reason to bite down on what it is that we present to the world." In eight days, House of Black will have a chance to do exactly that.