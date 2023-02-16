Cryptic Message From House Of Black During AEW Dynamite

During last night's episode of "AEW Dynamite," the trio of Malakai Black, Brody King, and Buddy Matthews briefly flashed up on the screen during a backstage segment involving reigning AEW World Trios Champions The Elite, AR Fox, and Top Flight's Darius and Dante Martin. The House of Black's ominous appearance was so quick that it forced fans to pause the exact moment their clip was broadcast to find out who was featured.

Although House of Black spoke no words during last night's show, the stable will now seemingly be keeping close tabs on the action involving the AEW World Trios Championship. Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks are again set to defend the gold against AR Fox and Top Flight on this week's taped episode of "AEW Rampage." The two teams have been going back and forth recently, with The Elite coming out on top in a championship encounter last Friday night. Omega accepted the challenge of a rematch on his team's behalf after he felt Dante disrespected them during last night's backstage interaction.

Meanwhile, House of Black last performed as a trio on the January 9 episode of "AEW Dark: Elevation." That show saw Black, King, and Matthews defeat Ari Daivari and The Wingmen's Ryan Nemeth and Peter Avalon in a six-man tag team match. Black revealed in a recent interview that it "would make more sense" for the faction to chase after the AEW World Trios Championship moving forward. The former "WWE NXT" Champion also said that he wanted the stable to turn more heads with their presentation.