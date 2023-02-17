House Of Black Surprises The Elite After Trios Title Match On AEW Rampage

The Elite's Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks may be AEW World Trios Champions right now, but they've got eyes on them. Specifically, those of House of Black. Following their successful Trios title defense against A.R. Fox and Top Flight (Dante and Darius Martin) Friday night on "AEW Rampage," The Elite were met with a spooky surprise courtesy of Brody King and Malakai Black.

This, of course, follows their blink-and-you'll-missed-it appearance during Wednesday's "Dynamite," which saw all three members — Malakai Black, Brody King, and Buddy Matthews — briefly flash across the screen during a segment involving The Elite, Fox, and Top Flight. While they haven't performed as a trio since the January 4 edition of "AEW Dark," it appears as though the House of Black has firmly inserted themselves into the Trios World Championship picture.

As for The Elite, fending off challengers isn't anything new for Omega and Matt and Nick Jackson. Since regaining the trios titles on the January 11 episode of "Dynamite" in the finale of a best-of-seven series against PAC, Penta El Zero Miedo, and Rey Fenix, The Elite successfully defended their championship on three occasions: once against The Firm and twice against Fox and Top Flight.

Last week, Black admitted that "It would make more sense for us to chase the trios titles. I feel like it's time for us to do something that turns more heads than just being the House of Black and give people an extra reason to bite down on what it is that we present to the world."