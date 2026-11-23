Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy exploded in popularity back in the late 1990s, with standout matches against the likes of the APA, the Dudley Boys, Edge and Christian, and more. Since then, Matt and Jeff have had wild careers, finding both singles and tag success while capturing numerous championship belts. At 52 and 49, the brothers are inevitably nearing the end of their careers, but neither one plans on hanging it up in the immediate future.

"I think we've got another good four years, at least," Matt expressed during an episode of his "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" podcast. "Once we're not actively in the ring, I would imagine Jeff will probably pursue music more than anything else, and I think I'm a lifer. I'll end up being someone who works backstage as a producer, coach, agent. I just I think I'm like a lifer when it comes to pro wrestling."

Appearing alongside his brother, Jeff commented on the last time he appeared in TNA, when he was gravely beaten by Syx. Whether physically or metaphorically, Jeff indicated that his character died onscreen.

"Being that I am on the other side, when I do come back I think it would be great for TNA to allow me to come out to the theme song — I think it was my third or forth song, I think it was called Resurrected. So I think I should be resurrected when I return," he added.

This is not the first time that Matt mused about his future backstage in pro wrestling, and it seems he is very intent on continuing in a backstage role when his in-ring career has wrapped up.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy," and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.