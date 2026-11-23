WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton recently had a babyface run as a close friend of former champion Chelsea Green, before turning heel once again when she cashed in her Money in the Bank briefcase on Green at WWE Crown Jewel. From her time as "daddy's little rich girl" in "WWE NXT," to much of her time on the main roster, Stratton has portrayed a heel character.

On "Busted Open Radio," host Dave LaGreca said when he interviewed Stratton a few years ago, he thought he had never spoken to someone who connected with the business and their character as quickly as Stratton. The champion said that she thinks that's because the heel character came quickly, almost naturally, to her.

"I know I can be quite the b****, so I always knew, 'Oh, I'm better as a heel. I'm definitely a heel,'" she said. "I know how to be a b****. I know how to cuss people out. I was the girl who always talked back to her dad growing up. I leaned into that and I felt like I really tried to find a way to make it authentic. I just like naturally found ways to I guess be my b***** self and it's worked."

As for the in-ring aspect, Stratton said she picked up on that quickly as well, as she was surrounded by professional wrestling "24/7." She explained she's able to watch people do things in the ring, and then work to replicate it herself.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.