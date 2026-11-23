Ethan Page is still Intercontinental Champion after he won his first defense of the gold in a match against AAA Cruiserweight Champion Rey Fenix on "WWE Raw." Gable dethroned Chad Gable for the title on the November 2 edition of the red brand.

The match was a battle full of near-falls, and the men went back-and-forth until Page knocked Fenix off the ropes to the outside when the luchador attempted the Adios Amigo. The champion got Fenix to the top rope and looked for the Ego's Edge, but Fenix fought back. He hit a hurricanrana, then a frog splash, and very nearly had Page down for three.

Page downed Fenix with a big boot, but Fenix rocked Page with a super kick to his jaw, followed by a cutter. Fenix went to the top rope, but Page rolled out to the floor, where Fenix hit him with a big moonsault.

Fenix looked to get Page to the top for the Mexican Muscle Buster, but Page tore at his challenger's mask. The champion blasted Fenix from behind, then connected with the Egoplex for the win.

While Page doesn't have a title defense set for WWE Survivor Series: WarGames this weekend, Fenix will be in action. The star will compete on Team Mexico in the traditional five-on-five elimination match against Team USA.