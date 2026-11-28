Just after WrestleMania, Fallon Henley alongside her Fatal Influence stablemates Jacy Jayne and Lainey Reid, were all called up to the main roster. Not too long after their callup, Henley and Reid even won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships, defeating Paige and Brie Bella to capture the gold.

In an interview on "Toronto Sun's No Holds Barred," Henley looked back at her callup to the main roster and what it's meant for her career.

"It's been kind of surreal," she admitted. "To be able to share the ring with such incredible talents, you know, Brie Bella, Paige, Charlotte [Flair], Alexa [Bliss]."

Henley then claimed that she never dreamt she'd share the ring with any of the talents she just made at the start of her career, which has been the driving factor behind her main roster run feeling unreal. She was then asked if making the main roster jump has been easier because of the support she gets from Jayne and Reid. "Absolutely! I mean, these sort of things are always nerve-wracking no matter what we do, no matter where we go," Henley explained. "Now, don't get me wrong, we are confident but it's always nice to have two girls by your side to get through it all."

In a separate interview, Henley opened up about how important her tag team championship win alongside Reid was to her. Expressing that The Bellas and Paige were some of the girls she grew up watching on television before stepping into the ring, and how beating them at Madison Square Garden only made the moment more iconic.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Toronto Sun's No Holds Barred," and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.