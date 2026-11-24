WWE's Johnny Gargano Talks John Cena Classic, Dream Of Wrestling At Disney World
Johnny Gargano has spoken about his interest in being involved in the John Cena Classic, as well as wrestling at Disney World.
Gargano was recently interviewed by "WDW News Today," where he discussed his relationship with John Cena and how wrestling at the show would be a dream come true, given its location and Cena's importance to his career.
"I do have John Cena's number. I'm not going to call in any favors for this one [to be a part of the John Cena Classic]. If I am chosen, it would be a dream come true. I have a great relationship with John, so much so that I posted about it when he was retiring, about what he's meant to me throughout different phases of my career. I met him when I was a wrestling fan, when I was like 13 or 14 years old. I met him when I was just an extra talent backstage trying to get a job. I met him when I was in NXT. I met him on the main roster, and I've had different interactions with him at different points of my career," he said.
Gargano stated that he has learnt a lot from Cena, including how the 17-time world champion is always willing to lend his time and impart knowledge despite his hectic schedule.
"And the one thing I will say about John is the thing I remember the most is he was the same every single time I met him, and he was so true and so willing to give time," added Gargano.
It's yet to be determined whether Gargano will be part of the John Cena Classic, with the majority of the announced names coming from "NXT."
Gargano on wrestling at Disney World
Johnny Gargano and his wife and fellow WWE star Candice LeRae, aside from being pro wrestling fans, love the Disney World universe. The couple was ecstatic when they heard about WWE collaborating with Disney and were eager to express their enthusiasm to WWE management.
"As soon as I found out there was even, like, an inkling of a talk between Disney and WWE and, like, ESPN and things like that, I was over the moon. They sent us a questionnaire, like a Disney questionnaire, just to see what we're interested in. And as soon as I got that questionnaire, I locked in like never before," he said.
Gargano, a massive wrestling fan, also understands Disney World's significance to professional wrestling, given that WCW events took place there, making it all the more meaningful for him to wrestle at the venue.
"And then obviously I'm a huge wrestling nerd as well, and the history of professional wrestling at Disney World and things like that, obviously, Nitro being at MGM Studios or Hollywood Studios, like watching that and I was like, oh, that's a dream come true. I would love to wrestle at one of my favorite places."
So far, only Cody Rhodes, Liv Morgan, Charlotte Flair, and Fatal Influence have been invited to the John Cena Classic from the main roster.