Johnny Gargano has spoken about his interest in being involved in the John Cena Classic, as well as wrestling at Disney World.

Gargano was recently interviewed by "WDW News Today," where he discussed his relationship with John Cena and how wrestling at the show would be a dream come true, given its location and Cena's importance to his career.

"I do have John Cena's number. I'm not going to call in any favors for this one [to be a part of the John Cena Classic]. If I am chosen, it would be a dream come true. I have a great relationship with John, so much so that I posted about it when he was retiring, about what he's meant to me throughout different phases of my career. I met him when I was a wrestling fan, when I was like 13 or 14 years old. I met him when I was just an extra talent backstage trying to get a job. I met him when I was in NXT. I met him on the main roster, and I've had different interactions with him at different points of my career," he said.

Gargano stated that he has learnt a lot from Cena, including how the 17-time world champion is always willing to lend his time and impart knowledge despite his hectic schedule.

"And the one thing I will say about John is the thing I remember the most is he was the same every single time I met him, and he was so true and so willing to give time," added Gargano.

It's yet to be determined whether Gargano will be part of the John Cena Classic, with the majority of the announced names coming from "NXT."