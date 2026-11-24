Former WWE star Nick Dinsmore, better known as the controversial character Eugene during his days with the company, has reportedly been hospitalized in the UK following an event over the weekend and his condition remains unclear.

According to TMZ, citing the star's ex-wife, Stephanie Dinsmore, the star, who currently lives in the UK, was hospitalized in London, after he "experienced pain" during the event. The outlet reported Dinsmore was at one point placed on a ventilator. His family is reportedly headed to London to be by his side as his condition remains unknown.

Dinsmore, age 50, is best known for his time in WWE from 2004 to 2007, where he portrayed the developmentally disabled character Eugene, the storyline nephew of Eric Bischoff. He won the World Tag Team Championships alongside William Regal before his release from the company.

The star is an eight-time Ohio Valley Wrestling Heavyweight Champion and eleven time OVW Southern Tag Team Champion. Dinsmore also worked in Juggalo Championship Wrestling throughout his career, as well as in Puerto Rico's WWC, and Canada's WFX Wrestling.

He briefly returned to WWE in July 2009, but was released after losing a contract on a pole match to The Calgary Kid, who was later revealed to be The Miz. He was rehired by the company again in 2013 to work as a trainer in "WWE NXT," but was released a year later. Dinsmore's most recent match occurred on November 14, a tag team loss alongside Farmer Joe, at Championship of Wrestling Abrissparty 2026.