AEW star Buddy Matthews revealed he was officially cleared to return to in-ring competition at the beginning of August, after injuring his ankle in February 2025 at AEW Grand Slam Australia. While fans have yet to see Matthews back in an AEW ring, he recently teased some major changes ahead of his comeback.

Matthews spoke with KingWins Social Casino [H/T F4WOnline for the transcription] and said that he intended to make a "significant impact" when he returns to an AEW ring. The former House of Black member said he doesn't want to pick up where he left off.

"When I come back, I'm not coming back to do the same things I was doing before," Matthews told the outlet. "I have two years to make up, so when I return, I'm coming back to leave a mark."

The star also didn't specify an exact timeline for his return. In another interview, this time with RG News, Matthews seemed to imply he is eyeing a 2027 comeback, as this year has gotten away from him, especially with the holidays quickly approaching.

"We're going to be out of the year in the next four or five weeks, especially with the holidays coming up," Matthews said. "I don't want to force it or rush anything. I've lost the better part of two years to this. When I return, I want it to mean something. I want it to be special, and I want it to be right."

Matthews is married to WWE's Rhea Ripley, who is also on the shelf rehabilitating a torn meniscus. Matthews injured his ankle when he landed awkwardly in the ring, jumping from the top rope at Grand Slam Australia. He went on to wrestle and finish his match, a loss to Kazuchika Okada for the Continental Championship.