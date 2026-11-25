Mason Rook defeated Shiloh Hill during "WWE NXT" and will now challenge Grayson Waller for the NXT Championship at TLC.

Prior to the match, Waller had backstage exchanges with both Rook and Hill, playing them off against one another and telling them to make good on their opportunity.

Rook looked to have the match won after catching Hill mid-air and planting him back down with a spinebuster. Hill barely got his shoulder up before getting dropped again with a Blue Thunderbomb, kicking out again more emphatically.

The action spilled to the outside and Hill was driven ribs-first into the corner of the announcer's desk, regaining the advantage by driving Rook against the ring post. They got back into the ring but Hill could not press his advantage due to the rib pain he was feeling.

Rook took that opportunity and planted him with a slam, bringing him back up for a powerbomb, and finishing up with a moonsault for the winning pinfall.

Waller came down to the ring but got immediately planted by his new number one contender, Rook closing the segment standing over him with the NXT Championship aloft.