There will be a four-way during next week's "WWE NXT" to determine a number one contender to the North American Championship.

Jackson Drake was in action alongside the rest of Vanity Project in victory over Romeo Moreno, Noam Dar, Hank, and Tank on Tuesday's show. But even after the match he took to the microphone to bemoan being overlooked in the John Cena Classic, claiming to be hated by Robert Stone despite carrying the brand.

He was later left to mull those words, with Stone announcing that he would have a new challenger determined between Zilla Fatu, Kam Hendrix, EK Prosper, and Tristan Angels during next week's show.

Whomever wins that match looks to be Drake's third challenger for the title, having seen off Tavion Heights and Prosper since dethroning Myles Borne at Heatwave.

Stone announced in the same segment that members of Birthright, DarkState, and Los Perros del Mal, Lexis King, Dion Lennox, and Daga respectively would have a triple threat match. And after both losing to Angels in a triple threat last week, Saquon Shugars and Sean Legacy will meet again in singles action.