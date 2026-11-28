Aleister Black stunned fans during his "NXT" Black & Gold run, only for his main roster call-up to end up being released after a short time on the main roster. Black would go on to debut in AEW, somewhat establishing himself and the House of Black faction, before returning to WWE after seemingly growing impatient with his handling in AEW too.

Black is gone from WWE once again, and with many rumors that he burned bridges at AEW, even Black admits his career is winding down now.

"I think we can obviously state that the biggest part of my career has finished, right? I'm 40 – 41 years old," he stated during an interview with D-Von Dudley. "I also don't want to be the guy that endlessly pushes it forward where it becomes, like, alright, you know he's 51, and you know his matches are starting to get 'eh.'"

Black does admit that there are ways to keep going past 50, likely due to the amount of wrestlers today who are much older than him and are actively wrestling, but to him he'd rather focus on the shape he is in today and use that to the best of his ability while he still can. "I have an endless bag of tricks because I translate so much from Martial Arts, more specifically Muay Thai, into like professional wrestling that I can endlessly change," he explained.

He further explained that his wrestling style doesn't have many bumps, so his body is in better shape than most, and argues that his style is not only safe for himself, but his opponents too.

"I'm 41, I feel good, I feel like I'm still in my prime! I feel like for the next four years, I'll still probably be there," Black said.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit D-Von Dudley's YouTube Channel and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.