Sports betting has exploded in recent years, even reaching pro wrestling in a limited fashion. According to AEW star MVP, the obvious ethical reasons are concerning, and he believes it could have deep ramifications for pro wrestling if legalization ever expanded.

"During my time in Japan, I found out that you can bet on wrestling in Japan, but the Yakuza runs it — the Japanese Mafia," he recalled during an episode of his "Marking Out" podcast. The veteran said he befriended a local during his stay, who would sometimes take them on tours of the city. "When he explained to me that you can bet on Japanese wrestling, he periodically would ask me if I knew whether or not I was going over or under at the next pay-per-view."

MVP recalled that the man claimed he was being "smart" about his betting, limiting himself to the equivalent of $10 or $20 to keep the Yakuza out of his hair. "But, in the US, I see two problems. One: wrestlers, when we go into the ring, we usually know what's going to happen," he explained.

"I don't see a way that you can intelligently set up a system for professional wrestling to make it bettable, because somebody's going to profit on it," he argued. "You're gonna have leaks and you gotta think... Everybody in wrestling ain't making millions of Dollars. ... I can see where somebody would be supplementing income, you know? Letting their cousin know, 'Yeah I'm going to tap out at the next pay-per-view.'"

The wrestler and his co-host brought up the baseball betting scandal involving Pete Rose, as well as the speculation over the years that even basketball legend Michael Jordan may have been involved in betting on his own games. MVP believes similar situations could be even more common if pro wrestling betting were to be legalized in the United States.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Marking Out," and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.