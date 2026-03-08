JBL Thinks Betting On WWE Should Be Allowed: 'People Gamble On Game Of Thrones'

In recent years, with increased legalization around the United States, sports betting has ballooned into a massive industry. Depending on where you live, you may even be able to place bets on WWE matches, despite the fact that professional wrestling is "pre-determined." WWE Hall of Famer John Bradshaw Layfield (AKA JBL) was asked about that topic while appearing on TMZ, and he doesn't see a problem with it.

"Absolutely. Yeah, of course," JBL said. "People say, 'You're really gonna gamble on wrestling?' Yeah, people gamble on 'Game of Thrones' outcomes. They'll gamble on TV shows, so yeah. I think it's a slippery slope, as far as where you got too many people with inside information. But WWE's getting into a lot of that, and getting into letting people gambling on wrestling – it's just a matter of gambling on storylines, same as you would with TV shows."

The former WWE star reiterated his support for the practice, and said that he's spoken to many different people who have placed bets on wrestling while attending a live event, and they've relayed to him that it changed their experience entirely.

Staying on the subject of gambling, JBL recalled being on the road with WWE and seeing Jonathan Coachman get arrested for being involved in a Super Bowl "squares" betting pool. As it turned out, though, the entire thing was a prank set up by Gerald Briscoe.

"[Coachman] was a good sport about it. Everybody loves Coach," he continued. "They called him into Vince [McMahon's office], Vince was in on it. He said, 'I will not go down with you.'"

