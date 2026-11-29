John "Bradshaw" Layfield's run as JBL in WWE arguably made him one of the most despised heels of his generation. At times, he was booed out of the building, and on one occasion, JBL claimed he legitimately had to flee a city in Mexico as authorities couldn't guarantee his safety. Because of this, JBL's character work is considered some of the best, and the veteran has some gripes when it comes to the way wrestler's approach their characters these days.

"I've seen so many people on social media go out and say, 'Man, I'm a really good heel.' Why in the world would you put out there: 'Hey, I'm playing a character?'" he argued during an episode of "Something To Wrestle." "I think that's what kills them more than anything else, because the people who draw money are the people that [fans] don't believe are characters."

JBL then argued that many people online can't stand brothers Logan and Jake Paul, because everyone believes they're genuinely being themselves when, in reality, they're playing characters. "They draw money because of that," he said. "You have guys like Floyd Mayweather [that] drew a ton of money, Muhammad Ali drew a ton of money, Connor McGregor drew a ton of money, Brock Lesnar drew a ton of money, because people believed ... who they saw on television."

The veteran further argued that lacking this factor and constantly putting it out there that they play a character is why some wrestlers just can't seem to get over, even when they have good gimmicks or are great athletes.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Something To Wrestle," and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.