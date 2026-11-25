"WWE NXT" star Thea Hail cut an emotional promo in the ring in front of the WWE Performance Center crowd on Tuesday's edition of the show, one that ended in the talent shaving her head. Hail has been open about her alopecia areata diagnosis, an autoimmune condition that led to her losing around 40 percent of her hair, on both social media and "NXT" TV prior to the segment.

After delivering the heartfelt promo where she said the world needs to stop judging others by their differences and looks, and where she said fellow "NXT" star Chantel Monroe wouldn't let her feel ashamed, in storyline, the star stated she's Thea Hail "with or without hair." She produced a pair of clippers and shaved a portion of her hair in front of the supportive crowd.

"NXT" Head of Creative Shawn Michaels shared a video of the moments following Hail's promo that fans watching on TV didn't get to see. The video shows Michaels comforting and supporting Hail, embracing her and kissing her on the head. The WWE Hall of Famer shared the video to X (formerly Twitter), where he provided an equally as heartfelt caption. He wrote there are moments in the business that go beyond what's happening in the ring.

"The courage and strength @theahail_wwe showed tonight is something truly special," Michaels continued. "Sometimes, the bravest thing you can do is embrace change and face it head-on. Couldn't be prouder of you, Thea."

There are moments in this business that go far beyond what happens inside the ring. The courage and strength @theahail_wwe showed tonight is something truly special. Sometimes, the bravest thing you can do is embrace change and face it head-on. Couldn't be prouder of you, Thea.... pic.twitter.com/op0Un87zbC — Shawn Michaels (@ShawnMichaels) November 25, 2026

The 23-year-old Hail is a one-time Women's North American Champion in "NXT." Before her current storyline with the judgmental Monroe, she competed against Zaria in another shot for the gold, as well as in an NXT Women's Championship number one contender's battle royal.