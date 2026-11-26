AEW World Trios Champions, the Dangerous New Level, Swerve Strickland, Kofi, and Austin Creed, will defend their gold against the Don Callis Family on the Thursday Thanksgiving edition of "AEW Collision." After Callis tried to get them to join the stable last week, the trio issued the challenge on Wednesday's edition of "AEW Dynamite" after the DCF defeated nine other men in a quick 18-man tag team match.

Following the bout, Callis got on the microphone to gloat about how his family would take all the titles in AEW, including the AEW World Trios Championships. That brought out Dangerous New Level to the stage, armed with chains, who said they'd give the faction something to be thankful for. Strickland said they were challenging any three members of the DCF to a title match on Thanksgiving.

Josh Alexander took over and on the mic and said that he and Callis are Canadian, so Thanksgiving is over for them. He said since Rocky Romero and Hechicero don't celebrate either, the three of them will see the champions on "Collision."