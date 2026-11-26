Japanese wrestling legend Genichiro Tenryu held the All Japa Pro Wrestling Triple Crown Championship, New Japan Pro Wrestling's IWGP Heavyweight Championship, wrestled for WWE, founded the Wrestling & Romance promotion (known as WAR), and recently ran the Tenryu Project promotion in Japan.

According to the former champion's family, Tenryu, real name Genichiro Shimada, is currently hospitalized with congestive heart failure. Tenryu's family says that he is "doing his best to recover." Tenryu is reportedly awake and conscious, and his family thanked fans for their support during this period of recovery. Tenryu had an upcoming talk show appearance that now has to be rescheduled.

"We sincerely apologize to all our fans and everyone involved for the considerable inconvenience and concern this has caused," they wrote. "With your support, he is doing his best to recover. We would be grateful if you would continue to follow his progress with warmth and care."

This is not the first time "Mr. Pro Wrestling" -as he was known to Japanese fans for some time- has been hospitalized with congestive heart failure, as he was hospitalized in 2021 with the condition.

Along with his appearances in Japan, Tenryu also wrestled for the WWE in the early 90s, including two Royal Rumbles. He was also one of the main attractions at the 1990 Wrestling Summit between New Japan Pro Wrestling, All Japan Pro Wrestling, and WWE in the Tokyo Dome, where Tenryu beat former WWE Champion Randy "Macho Man" Savage. His Tenryu Project promotion has run over a dozen events in 2026.