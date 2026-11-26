AEW Dynamite - 11/25/2026: 3 Things We Hated & 3 Things We Loved
It's 50 years since The Band's Last Waltz concert and the night before Thanksgiving, which means "AEW Dynamite" delivered another 2 hours (plus an overrun) of wrestling action. You can read all about the title defenses, tag title defenses, and Andrade pants-ing over on the AEW Dynamite – 11/25/2026 Live Blog.
It's now time for the Wrestling Inc. Staff to vent their frustrations and sing their praises, so that we don't bore our families with impassioned wrestling opinions over Thanksgiving dinner. There was plenty to love, like the main event, or the fiery exchange between Will Ospreay and MJF, ahead of their World's End Ladder Match. There was also plenty that ground our gears, like the lack of substance to the women's tag title scene, or the overstuffed 18-man tag team match that included a whole team that made many ask "Who are these guys?"
As always, the comment section will be open, so that we can all sit at the table of discourse together and indulge in the sweet fruits of debate.
Ok, enough purple prose, let's get to the best and the worst of Wednesday's show.
Hated: Never Again With An Eighteen Person Tag Team Match
I don't even know where to begin with this disaster of an Eighteen-Man Tag Team Match, so let's just dive right into it then, shall we?
An eighteen-man tag team match was always going to be a bad idea no matter who it was that was taking part in it, as it's just too many people to have inside the ring at the same time and be able to properly track everything that's happening all at once.
It's made even worse by the fact there wasn't even much of a point to it other than giving The Don Callis Family a win over as many competitors in the group as they could, and it all amounted to being nothing more than a squash match with an unreasonable amount of people being featured in it. I couldn't even tell what was happening, who was wrestling who, and had absolutely no idea who the nine opponents for The Don Callis Family were outside of Griff Garrison, given that AEW didn't provide a graphic or ring announcement or anything like that.
It would've been far easier to just take every member of The Don Callis Family and put them in a series of squash tag team or trios matches across this "Dynamite" Thanksgiving Eve special and tomorrow's "Collision" Thanksgiving special instead of trying to cram into one match that was incredibly chaotic, hard to follow, and nonsensical.
Written by Olivia Quinlan
Loved: Jon Moxley vs. Kevin Knight
The action in the Continental Classic is always fantastic, but I enjoyed Jon Moxley's victory over Kevin Knight in particular tonight. The win got Moxley his first three points in this year's tournament, which actually surprised me a bit. I wondered if AEW was going to tell some kind of story that Moxley just couldn't catch a break following everything that's happened to the Death Riders in the second half of the year. I'm glad that's not the case, and Moxley is going to have a fighting chance in the C2, hopefully right to the final where he squares off with Jay White.
Knight's work in this match was fantastic, and I'm glad he already has three points on the board and is in the five-way tie for first in the gold league. His high-flying style worked well against Moxley's vicious, yet grounded game, and there were quite a few times I thought "The Jet" was going to pull it off.
At one point, Knight sent Moxley arm/bicep first into the ring steps, which Moxley sold perfectly throughout the rest of the match, to the point he had to use his non-dominant arm to fire off strikes, and he struggled applying some holds to Knight. Knight connected with a nasty DDT on the apron and looked for the UFO Splash, but Moxley got his legs up. Knight easily countered and avoided Moxley's boots and attempted to pin him, which was a really smart move that was nice to see. In the end, Moxley tried to get his opponent into a sleeper, but couldn't quite get there with his injured arm, and applied an armbar instead, earning himself the victory via submission.
With all the near-constant Don Callis Family craziness that goes on throughout an episode of "Dynamite" on the weekly, with interference, or at least the threat of it, it's so nice to have one of the stable's strongest members involved in a tournament where nobody else can even be at ringside. Knight is so good, and I love that he's getting the chance to shine against strong opponents like Moxley in the C2, even if sometimes those showings have to come with a loss.
Written by Daisy Ruth
Hated: State of the AEW Women's Tag Team Division
There's something about the entire AEW women's tag team division that isn't working for me right now, and Wrathlander is a big part of that. I don't love them as a team, and I am still baffled by the fact that Kris Statlander and Harley Cameron took the AEW Women's World Tag Team Championships off the Brawling Birds, Alex Windsor and Jamie Hayter, at Full Gear.
Wrathlander's match tonight against the Brawling Birds was fine overall, and I know I shouldn't be b******* about the only women's match on "Dynamite" tonight, but I never thought that Divine Dominion was actually beating Wrathlander... and that's an issue. Because they should absolutely steamroll them. Well, Cameron, at least, no shade to her, and Statlander could hold her own over either Megan Bayne or Lena Kross, but not both at once. I just don't believe Wrathlander as a team could keep Divine Dominion down, even though they did get the victory, via roll-up, tonight.
I'm not a fan of Statlander in this role. I know AZM is coming up as a challenger for Mercedes Mone's AEW Women's World Championship, but I also wouldn't mind seeing Statlander challenge for the title next, especially if Mone is holding the title until the return of "Timeless" Toni Storm. It seems like we still have a while for that, so Mone is in need of strong challengers, and Statlander fits the bill. The pair haven't faced off since Full Gear 2025 when Statlander was holding the title, so it's relatively fresh.
The AEW women's tag division is also in desperate need of new teams. The same three have been fighting over the gold for quite some time now. After Wrathlander defeated the Divine Dominion, the Brawling Birds came out to make the save when Kross and Bayne started beating down the champions. There was some tension when the Birds got hold of the gold, which feels way too similar to their babyface vs. babyface program, as you can't even really call it a feud, going into Full Gear.
The division desperately needs a refresh, which is unlikely to happen ahead of Worlds End or before the new year. AEW has plenty of women who aren't being used on its roster, and there are, of course, really strong talents in ROH, so there are no real excuses as to why this division feels so bland.
Written by Daisy Ruth
Loved: MJF Overplays His Hand
In one way, MJF got what he wanted during this week's show, as his Undisputed World Championship match with Will Ospreay was set for Worlds End. But he wound up making concessions he very clearly wouldn't have otherwise.
Much of MJF's time in AEW has been defined by him, for the most part, getting what he wants before ever making a concession. A babyface wants to face him and has to get whipped or bypass multiple labors for it. Someone wants his World Championship and puts either their career or their ability to ever challenge for the title on the line. If he doesn't get his way at first, he normally does some variation of complaining or spiteful scheming until he does.
This week flipped that entire notion on its head to remind him that he is not the A-side in this negotiation. He may go around with a World Championship belt claiming he never lost the title to Kenny Omega, that same title that Ospreay went on to take, but that's a headcanon he alone ascribes to. And the way it played out was done perfectly.
MJF came down to the ring to make his demands as usual, then a pre-taped package played to show Ospreay essentially telling him he does not hold the power here. But since he wants to beat MJF and shut him up, he will happily put his and MJF's title belts above the ring to be contested in a ladder match.
MJF laughed that off, and as usual, said he would not be doing that. He would be having a classic professional wrestling match, and that was all he had to say about it. As he was saying that, though, in some good old pantomime hilarity, the graphic popped up on the screen over his shoulder. When that penny finally dropped, and he turned around, he immediately dismissed it and went back to his deck of cards, decreeing he would do a Daniel Bryan and hold the show hostage until he got what he wanted.
Only, the show immediately continued around him. First, Andrade El Idolo made his way down to the ring, and given their history, MJF was quick to scarper and declare his protest would be held on the entrance ramp. Then Kyle Fletcher came down to the ring, immediately setting the precedent for a World title program presumably next year. And that marked the second ground he had planted his flag before swiftly having to remove it and, like a ball, take it and go home. It was just pure cathartic fun to have MJF backed up against a wall.
Written by Max Everett
Hated: Too Much Don Callis
I think we've hit our Don Callis saturation point. My colleagues have touched on it in other places, but when he got on commentary for the main event, I was ready to just tap out. His family is too big. He has too much TV time. There is just too much Don Callis every Wednesday. I need a break from his phallic head and his exhausting tirades.
I would rather smash my head against a rusty steel girder for five minutes than listen to another Don Callis promo. I am begging for some kind of come-to-Jesus moment where Tony Khan realizes just how much of his show includes Don Callis in some way. It's too much.
I know you might be thinking, this has been said, but that's how much it needs to be said again. Like the guy from "Memento," someone needs to tattoo various reminders on Tony Khan's person to not trust Don Callis, so that every day, when he gets dressed, he gets another reminder that he once devoted significant portions of his promotion to Don Callis, and that he never has to do that again, if he wants to.
Let this be your wake-up call, Tony. You can but the Don Callis down for a while. You don't need it. There are hard drugs healthier than AEW's reliance on Don Callis. Let this be the first day of the rest of AEW's Don Callis-less life.
Written under Don-Callis-induced duress by Ross Berman
Loved: A Big Fight Feel In The Main Event
Remember last week when I was worried that Kyle Fletcher would end up back in the midcard because of a Darby Allin pre-tape? Don't get me wrong, I'm still a bit worried that he's going to end up challenging for the AEW TNT Championship at AEW Worlds End 2026 because that match sounds better than Darby vs. Wardlow, but after tonight's main event on "AEW Dynamite," I'm convinced that Fletcher is sticking around in the main event scene for a while.
Cast your minds back to the start of the year, when the AEW World Championship scene was as vibrant as it has ever been. Every week, you didn't know which way things were going to turn; different people were hopping in and out of the title picture, big matches were happening in the main events of TV shows and not feeling out of place; it was an exciting time. This match between Kyle Fletcher and Andrade El Idolo felt exactly like we were all right back at the beginning of 2026.
You could tell AEW officials are putting stock in these two going forward, considering they both got the "Championship Introductions" before the match even started. Usually reserved for the big title matches, the lights were dimmed, Arkady Aura announced the two men in the ring, and everyone got the feeling that this was a big deal because it was presented like one. A man who is definitely going to challenge for the title in Andrade since he has that contract, and a man in Fletcher who is definitely going to be the champion at some point.
It's because so much emphasis was put on this match that it makes me think we'll see this pairing later down the line, maybe even with the AEW World Championship on the line. That's a good thing because this match was fantastic, and one that also left you wanting more. Both guys hitting all of their big moves and dropped big bombs on each other at every turn, resulting in a series of near falls that had the fans in Omaha on their feet. Again, like many Fletcher matches, I could have done without Don Callis and his screwdriver trying to become the main characters of the match, but it's that use of Callis at ringside that makes me think we'll see a rematch within the next few months.
Overall, a fantastic way to close out what was a very wrestling-heavy episode of "Dynamite" given all the Continental Classic matches. This is a match we will see again, and I am more than happy to sit through a million more times over the next few years or so.
Written by Sam Palmer