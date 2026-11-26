In one way, MJF got what he wanted during this week's show, as his Undisputed World Championship match with Will Ospreay was set for Worlds End. But he wound up making concessions he very clearly wouldn't have otherwise.

Much of MJF's time in AEW has been defined by him, for the most part, getting what he wants before ever making a concession. A babyface wants to face him and has to get whipped or bypass multiple labors for it. Someone wants his World Championship and puts either their career or their ability to ever challenge for the title on the line. If he doesn't get his way at first, he normally does some variation of complaining or spiteful scheming until he does.

This week flipped that entire notion on its head to remind him that he is not the A-side in this negotiation. He may go around with a World Championship belt claiming he never lost the title to Kenny Omega, that same title that Ospreay went on to take, but that's a headcanon he alone ascribes to. And the way it played out was done perfectly.

MJF came down to the ring to make his demands as usual, then a pre-taped package played to show Ospreay essentially telling him he does not hold the power here. But since he wants to beat MJF and shut him up, he will happily put his and MJF's title belts above the ring to be contested in a ladder match.

MJF laughed that off, and as usual, said he would not be doing that. He would be having a classic professional wrestling match, and that was all he had to say about it. As he was saying that, though, in some good old pantomime hilarity, the graphic popped up on the screen over his shoulder. When that penny finally dropped, and he turned around, he immediately dismissed it and went back to his deck of cards, decreeing he would do a Daniel Bryan and hold the show hostage until he got what he wanted.

Only, the show immediately continued around him. First, Andrade El Idolo made his way down to the ring, and given their history, MJF was quick to scarper and declare his protest would be held on the entrance ramp. Then Kyle Fletcher came down to the ring, immediately setting the precedent for a World title program presumably next year. And that marked the second ground he had planted his flag before swiftly having to remove it and, like a ball, take it and go home. It was just pure cathartic fun to have MJF backed up against a wall.

Written by Max Everett