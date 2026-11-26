Cody Rhodes has discussed the punt and how he will be using it on other WWE rivals.

Rhodes has showcased a more vicious side ever since his rivalry with Randy Orton began earlier this year, and one important ingredient has been the punt. The deadly move, which he borrowed from his friend-turned-rival, is something he plans to use more often, as he explained during an appearance on "7PM in Brooklyn with Carmelo Anthony."

"But the punt was developing because we got lucky in a way, almost unlucky, with how bad my eye was," said Rhodes. "Once that was out there and that image existed, I thought maybe this is where this needs to go, and it's something that I can have in my arsenal now, too. I don't think Randy Orton will be the only person who is on the receiving end of a punt kick from me. I think it's something to take forward, and you got it from the best at it, so got to keep it going."

Rhodes then opened up about the real dangers of the punt, having experienced it himself, and explained that he would likely continue using it until WWE bans it again.

"There's a bunch of different moves that, over time, there have been more real-life injuries than I'd say is acceptable in the wrestling space. And with the punt, it's just a straight kick to the head," explained Rhodes. "They banned it because there wasn't a way, even with the safest of safe. It's just a very dangerous move, which is when wrestling is at its best. It's real. So you can up the stakes with it, and we'll see how long I go with mine until it gets banned and then, you know, gets put away again."

"The American Nightmare" has felt the drastic effects of the punt after suffering an orbital bone fracture when Orton hit him with the move, an injury that affected him for a long time. With Rhodes having adopted the move, he could use it in the future, perhaps when he turns heel.