The Hardy Boyz remembered their return to WWE in 2017 and how Vince McMahon was anxious after learning that they would wrestle the night before their big return.

After spending several years away from WWE wrestling in TNA Wrestling and independent promotions, Jeff and Matt Hardy returned to the company at WrestleMania 33 in 2017 and won the Tag Team Championships. The night before their appearance, the duo wrestled The Young Bucks in ROH, a development that Vince McMahon learned about at the last minute and which left him worried. Matt Hardy recounted the incident on "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy Podcast."

"Triple H knew that we were obviously going to be in a ladder match the night before we returned to WWE at WrestleMania. But he hadn't told Vince," he began. "And then Vince ended up calling me from an unknown number, and he's like, 'Damn it, Matt. What the hell are you doing? Tomorrow you're having a real ladder match at the Showcase of the Immortals — WrestleMania.'"

The former WWE Chairman was worried that Jeff would injure himself during the match, which would have cast a massive shadow over the Hardys' grand return the following day. McMahon urged Matt to keep his brother safe, fearing that Jeff might get carried away during the clash.

"And I said [to Vince] 'We're going to be good. I'm putting the match together real smart.' And he said, 'Damn it, you know your brother, he can't control his urges, his impulses. If he sees a ladder, he's going to jump off the top of it. He can't control his condition.' And then he said, 'If he dares gets hurt today, you might be fired before you ever start.' So he took it seriously," recalled Matt. "I think Jeff only went through three tables, jumped off two 14-foot ladders, and I think I went through two. We did 31 minutes with the Bucks of Youth, and we had an incredible match."

Jeff spoke about his WWE return at WrestleMania, claiming that it was one of his favorite moments of his legendary pro wrestling career.