AEW Collision Thanksgiving Results 11/26/26 W/ Live Updates
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s coverage of "AEW Collision" on Thanksgiving, November 26, 2026, coming to you from the LFCU Arena in Omaha, Nebraska! The action kicks off at 8 PM ET for those in the US watching via HBO Max and TBS, while it will begin at 9 PM ET for those watching internationally via MyAEW.
Note that for this Thanksgiving episode, this writer is covering the show from the UK and will be one of those watching along an hour behind the US.
Tonight's show will see one championship match as Swerve Strickland and the New Level defend their World Trios titles against the Don Callis Family trio of Josh Alexander, Hechicero, and Rocky Romero. That was set up during this and last week's "AEW Dynamite" episodes, with Callis having declared the DCF was coming after all of the titles and failed to recruit the reigning Trios Champions.
The Continental Classic will continue with three bouts, two in the Blue League and one in the Gold League. Brody King will face Ricochet, currently at three and zero points respectively, and Konosuke Takeshita will take on Bandido in the Blue side of things. Takeshita is standing in for Daniel Garcia, Garcia having sustained an injury that left him forfeiting his first match against King and his place in the tournament.
Takeshita will need a win over Bandido sat on three points, given he has one less match than everyone else in his league. In the Gold League it will be Tommaso Ciampa taking on Nick Wayne, the former looking to score his first points on the board while the latter looks to extend his to six.
TBS Champion Queen Aminata is due to team up with Mina Shirakawa to take on ROH Women's World Champion Athena and Billie Starkz, while the Sisters of Sin and the Kasper Brothers are also slated to be in action. National Champion Ilja Dragunov will also be present to answer Callis' improved offer to join his side.
33 Updates
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Not long now before the show starts on our side of things. Hope everyone has had a great Thanksgiving thus far.
For something different in terms of questions put to you guys. What are you thankful for? It can be something related to this show, AEW as a whole, something else in wrestling, or even nothing to do with wrestling. Just sound off in the comments and let us know.
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Swerve Strickland & The New Level (C) vs. Don Callis Family - AEW World Trios Championship
We are live (in a sense) and kicking off with the World Trios Championship match.
Hechicero, Josh Alexander, and Rocky Romero are out first. Followed by the champions.
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Replying to @AEW fan: "fOLEY DIDNT put on the Santa suit this year."
Hardcore Santa needs no costume. Besides, there's time yet.
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The bell rings and after a brief stutter from MyAEW (hang in there, please) the match begins. Alexander shoots for the leg of Creed as he backs him up in the corner.
Creed tries to switch, Alexander telegraphs it, but Creed does manage to get the side headlock in. They're just chain wrestling at this stage, trying to find an advantage.
Alexander finds it first with a shoulder tackle. He goes for the ankle lock but Creed slips it and works with Kofi to double team the "Walking Weapon."
Strickland tags in to keep working Alexander over. But Alexander escapes and gets a tag out to Romero. Though it does look like he has just fed his partner to Strickland in lieu of himself.
Strickland hits a flying elbow to the back of Romero's head. Alexander and Hechicero flood the ring and the New Level respond in kind. All three of the DCF are sent to the floor taken out with slingshot crossbodies.
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Romero is back in the ring and Creed goes to the top rope, but Alexander tugs him back down, allowing Romero to get the tag to Hechicero.
Hechicero goes to work on Creed, turning him into a pretzel and stomping down at the joints before opting for a few strikes to the head. Hechicero tags Alexander back in, he kicks at Creed in the corner until the referee decides that's enough. But with the referee's back turned Romero and Hechicero put some kicks in from the apron.
Romero tags in and continues to distract the referee so that Trent Beretta can trip Creed from ringside. Alexander slams Strickland onto the apron and follows up with a crossbody to his back through the middle rope.
Back in the ring, Creed gives Romero the slip and looks to tag to Kofi. But Alexander runs into the ring to stop him.
Creed plants Alexander with a DDT and scrambles for Kofi. Hechicero is in on the other side. But now Kofi is in and rallying against Hechicero.
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Kofi has Hechicero in position for the TIP, Beretta once more plays distraction. He gets wiped out by Creed for his trouble but Hechicero assumes control over Kofi in the ring.
Strickland comes in but he can't get a hold of Hechicero and gets sent back out of the ring. Alexander tags into the match and almost gets caught with TIP. He catches the foot and turns it into an ankle lock.
Romero does a celebratory knee slide but gets a House Call for it. Creed drops Hechicero. Alexander is alone and Kofi escapes the ankle lock.
Kofi and Creed double up for a Midnight Hour variation to Hechicero. Strickland follows up with Swerve Stomp and gets the winning pinfall.
Swerve Strickland & The New Level def. Don Callis Family via Pinfall to retain the AEW World Trios Championship
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#AndSTILL 🏆 The Dangerous New Level dismantles The Don Callis Family to retain the AEW World Trios Titles! 😤
Watch a special Thanksgiving edition of #AEWCollision NOW on TNT & HBO Max! pic.twitter.com/UkQp4SuhL0
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 27, 2026
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The Sisters of Sin in action
Skye Blue starts the match off with an easy advantage while Thekla talks them up on commentary. She tags Julia Hart in within moments she has the pinfall. Quick squash for two thirds of the STARDOM Trios Champs.
Sisters of Sin dismantle the competition as @Toxic_Thekla looks on from ringside 😈
Watch a special Thanksgiving edition of #AEWCollision NOW on TNT & HBO Max! pic.twitter.com/AzgxHvk8pw
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 27, 2026
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Marina Shafir is backstage with the Death Riders, wishing Daniel Garcia well in his recovery from injury last week. She turns her attention to Mercedes Mone, but that prompts the Women's World Champion to enter the frame and attack her.
Mone retreats and the Cut comes into the fray to fight the rest of Death Riders. The brawl makes its way down to the ring, followed then by Jay White and Mercedes Mone.
The Death Riders have been ambushed by @mercedesvarnado & The Cut! 😳
Watch a special Thanksgiving edition of #AEWCollision NOW on TNT & HBO Max! pic.twitter.com/K8F49nbdo3
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 27, 2026
Gabe Kidd fights off David Finlay and Clark Connors but soon falls victim to the numbers. Wheeler Yuta gets involved but he is soon dropped by Ace Austin, further dumped back down to the mat by the Gunns.
Jon Moxley rushes the ring but again falls victim to the numbers. Claudio Castagnoli comes closest to clearing the ring but gets hit with a low blow from White.
Shafir jumps on White's back and Mone enters the ring, trying for a backstabber. She's left in the ring with Castagnoli and he teases taking her for a swing. The Cut rushes him and puts a stop to it, and White finally drops Castagnoli with a Blade Runner to stand tall.
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Ricochet (0) vs. Brody King (3) - Blue League
The bell rings, they lock up, and King swats Ricochet down to the mat. Ricochet retreats from the ring to reassess.
He comes back, ducking another tie-up to try for the waist control. But he is soon reacquainted with the mat and then the outside of the ring.
Ricochet comes back for a date with gravity by way of backdrop. King plants him back down with a scoop slam and looks for a senton. Ricochet rolls out of the way but then hilariously tries to throw hands with him. King swats him back down with a chop.
King runs back at Ricochet but he ducks to send him over the ropes. Ricochet takes a moment to gloat about his miniscule advantage and King follows him to make him regret it.
King introduces Ricochet's shoulder to the guardrails and squashes him with a crossbody against it. Ricochet is blowing smoke and King is taking his time to beat him down.
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King takes Ricochet to the top rope and looks for a superplex, Ricochet slips it and drops King with a gamengiri.
Ricochet again tries to throw hands to little avail, failing a whip into the corner and getting slapped back down with a chop across the chest. King looks to run at him in the corner, Ricochet catches him and dumps him back over into the turnbuckles.
Ricochet finds success with a series of kicks and a running knee strike, following up with a running shooting star press for a two-count.
He tries for a 450 splash, King rolls out of the way. Ricochet clocks him with another running knee strike but gets dropped back down with a German suplex.
King goes for a cannonball in the corner but Ricochet rolls out of the way. He doesn't get far with that advantage and soon gets planted with a Michinoku driver, but kicks out of the subsequent pinfall.
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King gets Ricochet back in the corner and connects with the cannonball. King goes for a piledriver but Ricochet slips it, catching him with a Spirit Gun.
Ricochet follows up with another Spirit Gun. He goes up top and connects with the 630 senton, going for the cover and getting the win.
Ricochet (3) def. Brody King (3) via Pinfall
The 630 seals the deal! @KingRicochet earns his first 3 points in the C2! 🎯
Watch a special Thanksgiving edition of #AEWCollision NOW on TNT & HBO Max! pic.twitter.com/u30JCGvHl7
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 27, 2026
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Konsouke Takeshita (0) vs. Bandido (3) - Blue League
The bell rings and Bandido tries to run the ropes but Takeshita has him scouted. Neither gain a discernible advantage over one another to begin with.
Takeshita drops Bandido with a dropkick, taking aim at Bandido mockingly. Bandido grabs the arm but it becomes another stalemate in the center of the ring.
Both try for suplexes to no avail, but then they start exchanging arm drags. Takeshita drops Bandido with a shoulder tackle but that only initiates an exchange of cover attempts.
Takeshita rolls out of the ring after the last cover comes closest to ending the match.
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The action is back in the ring and Bandido drops Takeshita with a tornillo, following up with a shining wizard and going for the cover. Takeshita kicks out at two.
Bandido hits a running boot in the corner but Takeshita responds in kind, dropping him back down with a Blue Thunderbomb and going for the cover. Bandido kicks out at two.
Takeshita goes for a knee drive but Bandido sees it coming, they exchange running attacks before dropping one another with lariats.
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Bandido downs Takeshita off the next exchange with a hurricanrana, going for the 21-Plex but getting slingshotted back into a forearm.
The pair initiate a chopping exchange on the apron. Takeshita starts to combine the chops with jabs to the jaw for a better advantage.
He tries for a belly-to-back lift but Bandido clings onto the ropes. Takeshita softens him with a forearm to the back of the neck. He goes for a Blue Thunderbomb off the apron and onto the floor, but Bandido catches him instead with a hurricanrana.
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Bandido throws Takeshita into the ring. Takeshita rolls to the apron and Bandido follows, but gets caught with a DDT onto the hardest part of the ring.
Takeshita throws Bandido into the steel steps and then back into the ring. He continues to work over the left shoulder as Bandido favors it.
Takeshita holds Bandido in a ripcord as he continues to light him up with lariats. Bandido fires back though, sending him outside of the ring and taking flight with a senton before bringing him back between the ropes. He follows up with a frog splash and goes for the cover. Takeshita kicks out and that rally has taken a further toll on Bandido's shoulder. They sit back-to-back and rise to their feet together.
They each walk to a corner for a shoot-out. They each go for pump kicks and lariats but Bandido is the one who wins the exchange with a suplex. He tries for the 21-Plex again but Takeshita responds with a package driver, going for the wheelbarrow slam but getting caught with another hurricanrana.
He kicks out and they both take shots as they rise, dropping one another to the mat once more.
Takeshita corks Bandido with a forearm and follows up with a knee drive. He goes for the cover. One. Two. Bandido kicks out.
Takeshita sets up for the knee with one minute remaining, he thrusts his hips in homage to Daniel Garcia and goes for it. He connects, going for Raging Fire but getting caught with another hurricanrana.
He kicks out again. Bandido hits Takeshita with a fireman's lift into the knee, connecting with the 21-Plex and scrambling for the cover. The bell rings and this will be a draw.
Konosuke Takeshita (1) vs. Bandido (4) ended as a Time-Limit Draw
Takeshita channels Daniel Garcia, but @Bandidowrestler refuses to quit 😱 We've got our first draw of the 2026 C2!
Watch a special Thanksgiving edition of #AEWCollision NOW on TNT & HBO Max! pic.twitter.com/0XXZwPxN3T
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 27, 2026
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Ilja Dragunov answers Don Callis
Don Callis is out in the ring. The fans aren't best pleased but he doesn't care. He continues to talk about how much he wants Ilja Dragunov in the Don Callis Family.
Justified "Shut the f*** up" chants for Callis right now.
Dragunov is on his way out.
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Dragunov is in the ring and Callis begins to lay out his offer. He says he will double the offer he originally put out to him, handing it over to Dragunov in check form and revealing that he will actually triple the offer and pay it out from his bank account.
Dragunov is either pretending he likes it or that is a solid offer. That said he will likely just tear it up.
Callis says he will get something even better than money if he says yes, 24 hours of access to him. He may have just shot his own negotiation down there.
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Callis asks him to give his answer.
Dragunov looks at the crowd and they vehemently want him to say no.
Dragunov says yes.
The crowd boos.
He says yes, he is a very smart man. And that is why his answer is "NOOOOO!"
The crowd cheers. Although this surely means war with the DCF.
@unbesiegbar_zar just accepted @TheDonCallis' offer?! Or did he? 👀
Watch a special Thanksgiving edition of #AEWCollision NOW on TNT & HBO Max! pic.twitter.com/riYRQ2Nr6d
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 27, 2026
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The Kasper Brothers in action
The Kaspers are out with Stokely Hathaway for an enhancement match. Jacob Kasper gets things started by brutalizing his opponent and bullying him out of the ring.
Drew Kasper then commits a personified vehicular murder (it may have been a tackle) to the poor guy. He's kayfabe dead now.
His partner tries to avenge him but Jacob just laughs it off, depositing him onto the top rope for an avalanche belly-to-belly.
Jacob tags his brother in, getting his opponent up for a powerbomb as Drew flies from the top rope knocks him down to the mat. He goes for the cover and gets the win.
The Kasper Brothers are making their presence felt in AEW!
Watch a special Thanksgiving edition of #AEWCollision NOW on TNT & HBO Max! pic.twitter.com/SuBBIbPDv5
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 27, 2026
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Athena & Billie Starkz vs. Queen Aminata & Mina Shirakawa
Athena jaws with Queen Aminata and pie-faces Mina Shirakawa, provoking Aminata to run at her. Billie Starkz grabs her by the hair to get the match started with them as the legal women.
Aminata quickly gets the better of Starkz and tags out to Shirakawa as Athena tags in on her side. Shirakawa gets the better of Athena and then she double teams her with Aminata. Aminata goes for the Chocolate Kisses on Athena, Shirakawa does the same to Starkz.
Athena comes back by snapping Aminata's throat across the top rope, tagging Starkz back in and working the TBS Champion over together with running forearms. Starkz follows up with a suplex and continues to bury her foot in Aminata's face in the corner.
Athena tags back in. Aminata tries to fight back but gets a knee to the face and is brought down to the mat with a DDT. Athena goes for the cover but Aminata kicks out.
Starkz tags back in on her side, Aminata finds the tag to Shirakawa.
Starkz retreats back to her partner as Shirakawa takes the advantage, with the ROH Women's World Champion getting the better. Aminata runs into the ring to make the save and gets a piledriver for her troubles.
Athena tags Starkz in and they continue to double team Shirakawa. Starkz goes for the cover but Shirakawa kicks out.
Aminata comes back and decks Starkz, and then with a headbutt does the same to Athena.
Athena sits herself on a chair for respite but Aminata follows up with a meteora from the apron. Shirakawa and Starkz continue in the ring, Shirakawa connecting with a variation of La Mistica and rocking her with a spinning backfist.
Aminata looks to take flight but the referee puts a stop to her entering the ring illegally.
Athena takes to the top rope on the other side and connects with the O-Face to Shirakawa. Starkz makes the cover and gets the winning pinfall for her team.
Athena & Billie Starkz def. Queen Aminata & Mina Shirakawa via Pinfall
@Athenapalmer_fg delivers The O-Face, and @BillieStarkz picks up the pieces for the win!
Watch a special Thanksgiving edition of #AEWCollision NOW on TNT & HBO Max! pic.twitter.com/PlL2H1sUM6
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 27, 2026
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In the words of Mark Henry: It's time for the main event! Nick Wayne versus Tommaso Ciampa.
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Replying to @WrestlingAficionado: "After the audience gave Bandido & Takeshita a standing ovation, I followed suit, as I also stood up from my seat here in my condo after witnessing that Bandido/Takeshita thriller."
That is what the Continental Classic is about for me. Top quality matches that really embody the competitive spirit of the roster. I gave it an A on my personal gradesheet.
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Tommaso Ciampa (0) vs. Nick Wayne (3) - Gold league
Nick Wayne gets a little cocky to begin with and spits his gum in the face of Tommaso Ciampa in the opening stages. Ciampa lets him know what he thinks of that as he takes him for a tour of ringside.
Wayne regains control when the action returns to the ring, kicking down desperately at his opponent before being planted back down. He rolls to the apron, and Ciampa follows him with a knee strike to the back.
Ciampa continues to beat Wayne around ringside, seating him on a steel chair and chopping across his chest. Ciampa goes for a running knee, Wayne goes for an upkick, Ciampa catches it, but is still sent knee-first into the metal. Both men need to recover now. But it is Wayne with the advantage.
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Wayne returns to the ring and sits atop the ropes while the referee counts Ciampa on the outside.
Ciampa gets back to the ring before seven. Wayne wastes no time and delivers a snap suplex, bridging over into a pin for two. He continues to stomp at Ciampa in the corner.
Wayne throws Ciampa against the ropes and decks him with a flying elbow, and now he has the space to chop and mog his opponent.
Wayne enjoys the mogging a little too much and Ciampa stands up, almost embarrassed by his opponent. He delivers a forearm to the back and continues to stomp away at Wayne, painting his chest with a chop in the corner and delivering a Psycho Driller for the count of two.
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Ciampa sets up for the Fairytale Ending. Wayne tries to fight out of it and Ciampa rakes his back for it. Wayne still fights out and sends Ciampa to the apron.
Wayne goes for a flatliner but Ciampa catches him, elbowing him off and delivering a boot to the face. Ciampa gets Wayne up and delivers an Air Raid Crash onto the apron.
Ciampa continues to favor his right knee as Wayne rolls back into the ring. Ciampa is talking to the referee, and the referee calls the doctor over for an assessment.
Ciampa continues to flex his leg and it looks like he will continue. He returns to the ring but Wayne takes advantage with a dropkick to the injured leg, then a dragonscrew.
He cinches in a figure four leglock in the middle of the ring. Ciampa manages to reach the ropes.
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Wayne berates Ciampa as he kicks down at him. Ciampa rises and chops the chest.
Wayne kicks to the injured leg, Ciampa grits his teeth and continues to fire back. They exchange roll-up attempts for two apiece, Ciampa goes for a running knee strike after dropping the pad. Wayne avoids it and looks to take flight.
Ciampa catches him with a knee mid-air and goes for the cover. One. Two. Three.
Tommaso Ciampa (3) def. Nick Wayne (3) via Pinfall
@MrTommasoCiampa puts away @TheNickWayne to secure his first 3 points in the C2! 👊
Watch a special Thanksgiving edition of #AEWCollision NOW on TNT & HBO Max! pic.twitter.com/ZHQK0ntQoR
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 27, 2026
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That is all for "AEW Collision" tonight. Thanks for watching along wherever you are watching from.
Here are the Tl;Dr results:
- AEW World Trios Championship: Swerve Strickland & The New Level (C) def. The Don Callis Family
- The Sisters of Sin def. Anna Ray & Nixi XS
- Blue League: Ricochet (3) def. Brody King (3)
- Blue League: Konosuke Takeshita (1) vs. Bandido (4) ended a Time-Limit Draw
- The Kasper Brothers def. Talon Graves & Atlas Armstrong
- Athena & Billie Starkz def. Queen Aminata & Mina Shirakawa
- Gold League: Tommaso Ciampa (3) def. Nick Wayne (3)
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With another week in the tournament wrapped up, here are the 2026 Continental Classic standings at the moment:
Blue League:
- Jay White (6)
- Bandido (4)
- Ricochet (3)
- Brody King (3)
- Konosuke Takeshita (1)
- Adam Page (0)
Gold League:
- Mike Bailey (3)
- Orange Cassidy (3)
- Tommaso Ciampa (3)
- Kevin Knight (3)
- Jon Moxley [Incumbent Champion] (3)
- Nick Wayne (3)
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Next Wednesday's "AEW Dynamite" will be a three-hour double bill with "AEW Collision."
Will Ospreay is set to make his return and presumably address MJF after their Worlds End ladder match for the AEW World Championship was made official this past week.
#AEWDynamite/#AEWCollision, Wed 12/2, 3-Hours LIVE at 8/7c on TBS & HBO Max
AEW World Champion Will Ospreay Returns!
After the vicious attack by @The_MJF at Full Gear and ahead of their AEW World Championship Ladder Match at #AEWWorldsEnd, @WillOspreay returns THIS WEDNESDAY! pic.twitter.com/hGGWaLkJNd
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 27, 2026
Mercedes Mone will defend her AEW Women's World Championship in a rematch from Full Gear, facing Marina Shafir in a No Holds Barred match.
#AEWDynamite/#AEWCollision, Wed 12/2, 3-Hours LIVE, 8/7c on TBS & HBO Max
No Holds Barred AEW Women's World Title: @MercedesVarnado vs @MarinaShafir
Marina's made Mercedes tap twice, yet Mone escaped Full Gear w/ her title!
They fight for the title w/ NO HOLDS BARRED, WEDNESDAY! pic.twitter.com/xOMhD2k6ju
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 27, 2026
The Continental Classic Blue League will continue with Brody King versus Jay White.
#AEWDynamite/#AEWCollision Wed 12/2, 3-Hours LIVE, 8/7c on TBS & HBO Max
C2 Blue League @Brodyxking (3) vs @JayWhiteNZ (6)
After defeating Hangman on Dynamite, Switchblade will fight Page's trios partner Brody King, who looks to pull even w/ White in the Blue League, WEDNESDAY! pic.twitter.com/8Fyj1IFw5F
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 27, 2026
"Hangman" Adam Page will face Konosuke Takeshita.
#AEWDynamite/#AEWCollision, Wed 12/2, 3-Hours LIVE, 8/7c on TBS & HBO Max
C2 Blue League: Hangman Page (0) vs Konosuke Takeshita (1)
2 of AEW's very best will fight, with both men looking to secure their first win in this year's C2 and an important 3 points, WEDNESDAY! pic.twitter.com/9a1yMU1NNC
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 27, 2026
There will be an eight-man tag pitting AEW World Tag Team Champions, the Young Bucks, and their number one contenders, the Motor City Machine Guns, against FTR and the Kasper Brothers.
#AEWDynamite/#AEWCollision, Wed 12/2, 3-Hours LIVE at 8/7c on TBS & HBO Max
8-Man Tag: @youngbucks/@AlexShelley313/@SuperChrisSabin vs FTR/The Kasper Brothers
After FTR & the Kaspers attacked them at Full Gear, now the Bucks & MCMG join forces seeking revenge, THIS WEDNESDAY! pic.twitter.com/fB5S0mrjWR
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 27, 2026
And after beating her in a tag match tonight, Billie Starkz will be challenging Queen Aminata for the TBS Championship.
#AEWDynamite/#AEWCollision, Wed 12/2, 3-Hours LIVE, 8/7c on TBS & HBO Max
TBS Championship @amisylle vs @BillieStarkz
After Aminata & Starkz reignited their ROH rivalry & Billie scoring the win on Collision, Starkz will challenge Queen Aminata for the TBS Championship, THIS... pic.twitter.com/EBWaH01D7M
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 27, 2026
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Also announced is Bandido versus Ricochet in the Blue League during next Saturday's "AEW Collision."
#AEWCollision, NEXT SATURDAY 12/5 at 8/7c on TNT & HBO Max
C2 Blue League: @bandidowrestler (4) vs @KingRicochet (3)
Bandido defeated Ricochet for the Dynamite Diamond Ring last year and they'll renew that rivalry with 3 Blue League points at stake, NEXT SATURDAY! pic.twitter.com/ZfrhvDDPXj
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 27, 2026
Maya World and Hyan will also be in tag team action against Persephone and Britt Baker.
#AEWCollision, NEXT SATURDAY 12/5 at 8/7c on TNT & HBO Max@_thehyan & @MayaWorldd vs Persephone & @RealBrittBaker
Maya World still seeks revenge for Baker costing her the TBS title, while Persephone & Baker look to build momentum toward the AEW Women's World Tag Team Titles! pic.twitter.com/nLu6WHQM9q
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 27, 2026
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Tony Khan has also announced that Continental Champion Jon Moxley will face Tommaso Ciampa in the Gold League in a first-time match-up on Wednesday's show.
#AEWDynamite/#AEWCollision
THIS WEDNESDAY, 8/7c, TBS & HBO Max
C2 Gold League: @JonMoxley (3) vs @MrTommasoCiampa (3)
Mox will fight vs Ciampa for the first time ever, with both men aiming to earn 3 points and to take the lead in the Gold League on @AEWonTV THIS WEDNESDAY NIGHT! pic.twitter.com/npUfwmYGdr
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) November 27, 2026
Orange Cassidy will be taking on Nick Wayne.
#AEWDynamite/#AEWCollision
THIS WEDNESDAY, 8/7c, TBS & HBO Max
C2 Gold League @orangecassidy (3) vs @thenickwayne (3)
With all of the wrestlers in the Gold League tied at 3 points each, Nick Wayne will fight Orange Cassidy for a crucial 3 points on @AEWonTV THIS WEDNESDAY NIGHT! pic.twitter.com/6SRryI2OKY
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) November 27, 2026
Announced for next Saturday's "AEW Collision" is a Women's World Championship match between the winner of Mercedes Mone versus Marina Shafir against STARDOM's AZM.
Saturday #AEWCollision
Next Saturday, Dec 5
AEW Women's World Title: Mercedes Moné OR Marina Shafir vs @azumikan1411
AZM will collide for the World Title vs Wednesday's No Holds Barred Match winner: either AZM's rival @MercedesVarnado or trios partner @MarinaShafir NEXT SATURDAY! pic.twitter.com/2bAkF2DZt6
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) November 27, 2026
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And that is that from me tonight. Thanks for staying around if you did, or even checking out our live coverage in a glimpsing moment. Have a happy Thanksgiving to those who celebrate and until the next time!