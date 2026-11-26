Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s coverage of "AEW Collision" on Thanksgiving, November 26, 2026, coming to you from the LFCU Arena in Omaha, Nebraska! The action kicks off at 8 PM ET for those in the US watching via HBO Max and TBS, while it will begin at 9 PM ET for those watching internationally via MyAEW.

Note that for this Thanksgiving episode, this writer is covering the show from the UK and will be one of those watching along an hour behind the US.

Tonight's show will see one championship match as Swerve Strickland and the New Level defend their World Trios titles against the Don Callis Family trio of Josh Alexander, Hechicero, and Rocky Romero. That was set up during this and last week's "AEW Dynamite" episodes, with Callis having declared the DCF was coming after all of the titles and failed to recruit the reigning Trios Champions.

The Continental Classic will continue with three bouts, two in the Blue League and one in the Gold League. Brody King will face Ricochet, currently at three and zero points respectively, and Konosuke Takeshita will take on Bandido in the Blue side of things. Takeshita is standing in for Daniel Garcia, Garcia having sustained an injury that left him forfeiting his first match against King and his place in the tournament.

Takeshita will need a win over Bandido sat on three points, given he has one less match than everyone else in his league. In the Gold League it will be Tommaso Ciampa taking on Nick Wayne, the former looking to score his first points on the board while the latter looks to extend his to six.

TBS Champion Queen Aminata is due to team up with Mina Shirakawa to take on ROH Women's World Champion Athena and Billie Starkz, while the Sisters of Sin and the Kasper Brothers are also slated to be in action. National Champion Ilja Dragunov will also be present to answer Callis' improved offer to join his side.