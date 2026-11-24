After Daniel Garcia suffered an injury during his opening-round Continental Classic match against Brody King on Saturday's edition of "AEW Collision," a replacement for the star in the tournament has been announced. In a video update posted to AEW's X (formerly Twitter) account late Monday night, AEW President Tony Khan revealed Konosuke Takeshita will be taking Garcia's place in the blue league.

"Anybody who steps into this position would be coming in at a disadvantage, and I also want somebody that is a top wrestler who is emblematic of this competition, and the person who's going to step into the tournament certainly represents the best of AEW," Khan said of Takeshita, before the big reveal. "He is coming in at a disadvantage, but this is somebody who is capable of picking up a win against anyone in AEW."

Khan said that Takeshita has a lot to prove after competing in last year's tournament. The star most recently defeated Trent Beretta on the November 21 edition of "Collision." The former International Champion also competed in the Clockwork Carnage match for the AEW World Championship at WrestleDream 2026, a match that saw Will Ospreay retain the gold.

Takeshita's first match in the tournament will be against Bandido. The pair will face off on the Thanksgiving edition of "Collision" on Thursday.

As for the injured Garcia, Khan said that it's believed he will be back soon. He didn't address the exact nature of his injury, but in recent reports by Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez, it is believed to be a neck or nerve issue, as Garcia collapsed in the corner after taking a cannonball from King. Alvarez most recently indicated on "Wrestling Observer Radio" that he was told that Garcia's neck had "been bugging him for awhile."