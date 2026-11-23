There was a scary incident during Saturday's edition of "AEW Collision" when Daniel Garcia appeared to suffer an injury in the corner of the ring after taking a vicious chop, then a cannonball, from Continental Classic opponent Brody King during their opening round match. The referee threw up the "X," leading to the match stoppage after the Death Riders member reportedly went numb after the collision.

According to Wrestling Observer's Bryan Alvarez, Garcia is on the mend, and the issue appeared to be neck or nerve-related. On Monday's edition of "Wrestling Observer Radio" alongside Dave Meltzer, Alvarez said it could be related to an ongoing issue.

"I was told that his neck has been bugging him for awhile, so there's kind of this feeling that he needs to get his neck checked out to find out what's going on," he said. "Tony Schiavone said he was doing alright after they went to break, but I don't know if he's going to continue on in the tournament. I don't know how he's feeling."

King earned the three points in the Continental Classic match despite the stoppage, but noted that while he "owed Garcia a beating," the bout was not meant to end that way, and he'll make it up during the second-round. As of this writing, no one in AEW has commented about Garcia's status going forward in the tournament.

The company noted that the C2 will continue on "AEW Dynamite" this week, as well as on "AEW Collision," set for Thursday. The next matches have yet to be announced, however.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Wrestling Observer Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.