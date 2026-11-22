Brody King exited the opening round of the 2026 Continental Classic with a victory and three points. The manner in which he obtained them, however, was not to his liking.

In a post-match segment, King explained how he plans to justify his winning points, which came as a result of an injury sustained by his opponent, Daniel Garcia.

"Man. It's not supposed to end like that," King said backstage. "You know, going into this, Danny, I said that I owed you a beating, but it's not supposed to end like that. I didn't earn those points. So whoever's next in the Continental Classic, I'm going to earn Danny's points and yours."

"Danny, I said that I owed you a beating, but it's not supposed to end like that." EXCLUSIVE: @BrodyXKing has his sights set on the next match in the #ContinentalClassic, despite an abrupt ending tonight. pic.twitter.com/P4TJwRNNWp — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 22, 2026

As a part of the Blue League, King and Garcia battled on the November 21 edition of "AEW Collision," with the former landing a chop so vicious that the latter dropped to his knees in the corner. With Garcia still lying in the corner, King then charged in with a cannonball. When he attempted to bring Garcia back to a vertical base, however, Garcia collapsed, seemingly still dazed.

The ref checked on Garcia several times before ultimately calling for the bell, awarding King the win via referee stoppage. AEW commentator Tony Schiavone later confirmed that the Death Riders member suffered an arm injury, but was feeling "okay" after the match. Whether or not that means Garcia will be pulled from the Continental Classic has yet to be seen.

Both Garcia and King have competed in the C2 twice before. This year, they were assigned to the Blue League, which also features Jay White, Ricochet, "Hangman" Adam Page, and Bandido. Reigning AEW Continental Champion Jon Moxley resides in the Gold League.