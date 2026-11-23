It was a frightening moment for Daniel Garcia, who this past Saturday on "AEW Collision," took a brutal cannonball in the ring corner from Brody King during their opening-round match in the 2026 Continental Classic. Though he suffered an injury mid-match, it appears Garcia is on the mend now.

According to Bryan Alvarez of the Wrestling Observer, Garcia's injury was neck/nerve related. As of this report, the Death Rider member is doing better; however, he'll need to undergo a progress check to learn more about the severity of his injury before continuing in the tournament.

Towards the closing moments of their match, King and Garcia traded blows before King upped the ante with a thunderous chop to the back of Garcia. As Garcia plopped down in the corner, King charged toward Garcia with a cannonball. Upon rising, Garcia collapsed, leaving the referee to check in on him, and eventually, calling the match. Garcia went numb immediately after their collision.

Though he earned his three points despite the referee stoppage, King commented on what transpired, saying that their match wasn't supposed to end that way, and that in his second-round match, he's going to earn both his and Garcia's points. As it stands right now in the Blue League of the Continental Classic, King, Jay White, and Bandido are all tied with three points each, whereas Garcia, Ricochet, and "Hangman" Adam Page have yet to earn their points.