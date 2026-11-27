The Inoki family name will live on in New Japan Pro Wrestling as it was recently announced that Naoto Inoki, the grandson of NJPW founder and WWE Hall of Famer Antonio Inoki, has signed with the company. Naoto passed the entrance test to be accepted into the Noge Dojo at the end of September, but with Wrestle Kingdom 21 on the horizon, NJPW President Hiroshi Tanahashi has something in mind for the 18-year old.

During an official press conference held on November 18 in Shinjuku, Tanahashi confirmed that Inoki's debut has yet to be set in stone as he is still going through the same training as the other young lions, and that he is also learning Japanese since his native tongue is English due to being raised in Los Angeles after being born in Mexico City. However, Tanahashi does want to plan something for Naoto given his family name, and is planning to address the fans with Naoto at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 21 on January 4, 2027 at the Tokyo Dome.

When speaking about Inoki's training regime, Tanahashi explained that he has a lot of fire, but will not be given special treatment due to his family name. "There's a strong sense of destiny," Tanahashi said. "From here, he'll have the same life as any trainee as he works toward his debut. The real work begins here." As for Inoki himself, he has aspirations of becoming the best wrestler he possibly can be, and is going to start in the junior heavyweight division, as is tradition with a lot of young lions. However, he does hope to have some heavyweight opportunities later on in his career, but he knows he will have to pile on the pounds and add some muscle if that were to happen later down the line.