AEW star Dustin Rhodes suffered a personal loss within his family this week.

Taking to X, Rhodes revealed that his young grandson, Rowan, had died. "Guys my grandson Rowan has passed. Please keep us all in your prayers during this time," he wrote before revealing that he was with his daughter Dakota at the time. The former AEW TNT Champion later shared a photo of his daughter and Rowan, too.

Former WWE star and Rhodes' ex-wife Terri Runnels relayed the news on her Facebook page as well, writing, "On behalf of Dakota, Bleau, and their families, we share the tragic news of the untimely passing of their sweet beautiful boy, Rowan Dane Oney. We ask that you respect their privacy at this time. Please no calls or visits. We will post more details soon. Please be in prayer for our family."

Rhodes and Runnels were married from 1993 until 1999. As of now, no cause of death has been announced for their grandson, shared by Dakota and her husband Bleau.

Rhodes last wrestled Kyle Fletcher in a brutal Chicago Street Fight for the AEW TNT Championship in July 2025. Afterward, he revealed that he "destroyed" both of his knees, hence the need for double knee replacement surgery.

In March 2026, Rhodes indicated that he was only weeks away from an in-ring comeback. As of November 2026, though, the generational star has yet to return to the squared circle.

Wrestling Inc. would like to send its condolences to Rhodes' family and friends at this difficult time.