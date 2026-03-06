Dustin Rhodes Teases Imminent AEW Return Following Double Knee Replacement

"Keep Steppin'" isn't just a motto for AEW and ROH star Dustin Rhodes; it's a way of life. However, it appears through a gentle nudge in his interview with Fox News Digital that the veteran is ready to put that mantra to good use again in the ring sooner than anticipated.

Nearly eight months ago, the former TNT Champion announced to the world that he would undergo double knee replacement surgery. Now, "The Natural" is ready to make his comeback, and the wait won't be long. "Probably two weeks, three weeks I'll be back – TBS, TNT, HBO Max," he announced.

Last July, AEW wrapped up its six-show residency at the Aragon Ballroom in Chicago with a barbaric street fight title match that saw "The Protostar" Kyle Fletcher claim the TNT Championship for the first time in his career against Rhodes. After their match, Rhodes officially declared he would be stepping away from the ring indefinitely to concentrate on his double surgery and recovery. While most were certain this injury would be the straw that broke the back of Rhodes' 37-year plus in-ring career, he promised this setback was not going to put him on the shelf permanently. With his departure came the unfortunate process of vacating his half of the ROH World Six-Man (with Marshall and Ross Von Erich) and the ROH World Tag Team Championships (with Sammy Guevara).