"The Main One" Zilla Fatu is done with the side dishes and ready for the main course: the Men's NXT Championship, that is.

"I don't know what they['ve] got going [on] out there. You already know I'm done with the shenanigans, man," Fatu announced on his "Fatu Friday" video recap. "'The Main One' is focused on that NXT gold...I know me; gotta move smarter not harder."

Though there's no exact time frame on how soon Fatu will receive his shot at the pinnacle title, what is within reach is his upcoming shot at becoming the first-ever winner of The John Cena Classic on Monday, December 14.

The former "Never Seen 17" time World Champion presented the multi-generational wrestler the opportunity to compete in his event, where other stars across "WWE Raw," "WWE SmackDown," and "NXT" will all vie for their shot to become the winner of this annual event. Win, lose, or draw, it's who the WWE Universe votes for that will determine the first-ever winner in three weeks. Looking to honor Cena and his long standing friendship with his late father Umaga, Fatu is gunning to have this tournament win under his belt ahead of his future title shot.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Zilla Fatu" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.