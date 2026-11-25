Joining other multi-generational wrestlers like Cody Rhodes and Charlotte Flair, Zilla Fatu is locked in and ready to become the first third-generation talent and inaugural winner of The John Cena Classic. As the second invitee personally selected by "The Never Seen 17" himself, "The Main One" reflected on this prestigious honor with WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray.

"One word: Blessed," Fatu said on "Busted Open After Dark." "Blessed to come here to '[WWE] NXT,' and for the first few months [here] have a 'G.O.A.T.' like John Cena come in there and introduced me to...the first-ever John Cena Classic Tournament, to introduce me to that. Words can't even express how I feel. You know, when I met him, that day, it was so surreal. It was a full-circle moment for me."

Fatu later revealed that his part in the upcoming exhibition contest isn't just about capturing his first championship in the WWE, but to offer a sense of reverence to a man who gave genuine camaraderie to his late father, Umaga. Looking past the legacy that Cena built, and the fortune that came with it, Fatu said if you strip that all away, the former 17-time World Champion still has a heart of gold.

"I did get emotional just speaking with him, being in his presence," Fatu revealed. "I just told him the whole day, 'Man, just thank you. Thank you for your time.' Because I know it doesn't matter how much money you have, how much face you have, you cannot get back time...I know he could be doing anything and everything in the world, anything that he wanted to do. But he was here at 'NXT' to help me succeed."

The John Cena Classic will air on Monday, December 14, from the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.