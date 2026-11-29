AEW's The Kasper Brothers, formerly known as The Creed Brothers in WWE, made their sudden debut in the promotion earlier this month, at at AEW Full Gear on November 14th. The brother's finisher, the Kasper Cannonball, is seemingly far more explosive than some fans expected, and the Kaspers have since caught wind of the criticism some have left for them online, who have been calling them unsafe.

"I don't have Twitter, but I've heard people like my friends will tell me, and stuff," Drew (FKA Brutus) said after being asked about the criticism during their appearance on "The Ariel Helwani Show." "You're watching, and I know it's catching your attention one way or another. No one has actually physically gotten hurt from it, no one in the history of six years, over half a decade that we've been using it."

Drew further promised that he and his brother will keep using the Kasper Cannonball and other physical moves, and told people who are upset to tune out, while claiming he doesn't believe anyone will actually stop watching.

"We are a draw, whether you want to admit it or not, and I think that's what's funny is people wanna say, 'Oh, it's unsafe.' Well, guess what? No one's actually gotten physically stretchered out yet because of it," he boasted

Jacob (FKA Julius) added that there was a perception during their WWE run that they were too stiff, but claims it was something only fans saw.

"That was nothing that was ever discussed with us from anybody from the company or talent-wise or anything like that," he proclaimed. "So, I would guess that would just be someone's perception that then turned into maybe a false reality?"

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "The Ariel Helwani Show," and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.