Whether Joe Tessitore is calling the play-by-plays in college football, TKO's Zuffa Boxing, or the WWE, Kevin Nash thinks the sportscaster needs to tone it down a notch with his over-excitement on commentary.

"I think the guy that does the WWE, that does sports, would probably be the closest one to being a little over the top," the Hall of Famer said on his "Kliq This" podcast. "I watched him. What was he calling the other day? He was calling maybe the Notre Dame game. He was calling something and it was just...too much for me."

To further explain Tessitore's style and how it sounds on Nash's ears, Nash, along with his co-host Sean Oliver, provided a college football example on how Tessitore calls any of the games featured. In Nash's opinion, an SEC (Southeastern Conference) game is already "rapidly hot," and therefore does not need additional excitement, or in this case, a screaming analyzation done by the commentators to set up the mood and environment of the game. He believes Tessitore does it too often, though he didn't give any veteran advice on how to tweak it.

Nonetheless, Tessitore remains one of the main vocal analysts in WWE. Starting in July 2024, Tessitore has provided commentary for both "WWE Raw" and "WWE SmackDown." He returned to the blue brand this past January working alongside retired wrestling veteran, Wade Barrett.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Kliq This: The Kevin Nash Podcast" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.