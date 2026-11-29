Scott Hall was apparently not too happy to be called at 2 in the morning, but Diamond Dallas Paige pressed him that it was important that he heard what he has to say. "So I said: 'You got to shave that Walrus Mustache, bro!' He goes: 'Mustache? Shave my mustache? Dally, I've had this since I was 15!' I'm like: 'All the more reason to shave it!'" the veteran recalls.

The following day, Hall showed up to his house with the mustache shaved off. "I open the door, and I see Superman," DDP recalled, but noted that the look wasn't done yet. "And I said: 'Hair's wrong, we're going to see my girl.' And she made it jet black, I pulled his hair back in a ponytail, put these round black sunglasses on him, long-rider coat that was made of lamb, and a bright blue tank top which just was basically painted on him, I put him in my Cavariccis, the baggy hammer pants, and he had a pair of loafers I told him to bring with him."

"And we walked in center stage where we used to film WCW, no one recognized him; no one!" DDP added. According to the veteran, Hall was freaked out by how nobody seemed to recognize him, and that it seemed to make him realize just how big the gimmick was. DDP then noted that he and Hall were very close. "Me and Scott [had] been around. 'Cause I got him ready for Razor Ramon, so we've always looked out for each other and helped each other."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "What's Your Story? With Steph McMahon," and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.