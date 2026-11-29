An old saying warns that one should never meet their heroes. In the case of Elayna Black, though, meeting her hero turned out to be a valuable learning opportunity.

During an interview with "Casual Conversations with The Classic," the TNA star opened up about her long-standing relationship with CM Punk and the helpful advice that's come along with it.

"I feel like [his best advice] is not surprising, but just to not give a f***," Black said. "Just to be yourself and literally just not give a f*** what people think because it's the way to the business; it's the way of life that you kind of have to be in. I think Punk is just a prime example of that. He shows that that's what he means every single time he does anything or says anything. He just doesn't care and he is who he is. It's gotten him obviously so far in this business and he's extremely successful. Not even that he's successful, he's just confident in himself and who he is. Nobody's ever going to tell him anything else."

By not caring about other's opinions, Black noted that she's been able to "tune out the noise" and in turn, better believe that her career will work out how it's supposed to. The former Cora Jade is signed to TNA Wrestling and currently in pursuit of a Knockouts Television Championship rematch. Punk, meanwhile, is coming off of WWE Survivor Series: WarGames, where a traditional elimination match pitted Team USA against Team Mexico.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Casual Conversations with The Classic" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.