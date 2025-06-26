Former Cora Jade Comments On Relationship, History With Ex-WWE Co-Worker CM Punk

Elayna Black's time in "WWE NXT" as Cora Jade may not have worked out entirely as she hoped, given the promotion released her earlier this year. But one positive to come from her time there was that she got to interact a ton with CM Punk. Punk returned to WWE during the middle of Jade's time there, a huge moment for Jade given that she had grown up a huge fan of both Punk and his wife, AJ Lee.

Appearing on "Insight with Chris Van Vleet," Jade revealed just how deep her Punk fandom ran, so much so that Punk himself even knew of her well before the time they met again in "NXT" back in late 2023.

"He was coming to 'NXT,' and that was the first time I had seen him since I was a fan," Jade said. "But he remembered me, because anytime he would do anything in Chicago, because I lived in Chicago and so did he, I would be the first in line for every single thing. Borderline crazy now that I'm thinking about it. I probably scared him. Probably, like, ten times I was there. It got to the point where he would remember me in the line, and he would laugh at me, because I would be first in line, every single time. We laugh about it now. I'm like 'Jesus Christ, I was a little bit crazy back then.'"