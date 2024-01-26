Video: WWE's CM Punk Surprises NXT Star Cora Jade After Knee Surgery

"WWE NXT" star Cora Jade had not been back on TV long before sustaining a torn ACL in her match with "NXT" Women's Champion Lyra Valkyria earlier this month. The injury required surgery, and will sideline Jade for the majority of the year.

CM Punk, Jade's long-time idol, tried to make the best of a bad situation as he paid her a surprise visit in a video posted to WWE's YouTube channel. Although she had an idea she had been set up in some way by close friends Jacy Jayne and Roxanne Perez, it was clear she hadn't expected Punk's visit, as she cursed repeatedly upon seeing him — such was actually remarked on by Punk in the video.

Jade took a moment to share a promo she had cut freshly out of her surgery — pain meds and all — which had been recorded by her mother. The clip brought laughs out of Punk before she had evidently opted to go back to sleep rather than continue her monologue. Punk made sure to talk about finding the silver lining in Jade's injury, and sympathized with the 23-year-old as someone who has had his share of debilitating injuries. Punk has declared his entry into the Royal Rumble this weekend, 10 years after his last televised match with the company in the 2014 iteration, in a bid to challenge for Seth Rollins' World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40 in April. Rollins, similar to Jade, has an unclear path to WrestleMania, having suffered a knee injury during his "WWE Raw" title defense against Jinder Mahal.