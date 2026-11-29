Trick Williams is enjoying his second reign with the WWE United States Championship, but already has his eyes set on main eventing WrestleMania. During an interview on the "Double Coverage Podcast," he named the WWE star he believes he could headline the 'Grandest Stage Of Them All' with.

"I'm going to say Cody Rhodes," Williams stated. "I have nothing but the most utmost respect for Cody Rhodes. So, you know, getting that opportunity to truly share the ring with him at such high stakes would be insane because he knows what it takes to make it to the top and to fight, scratch, and claw."

Williams argues that the tenacity that Rhodes has shown over the years makes him exactly the kind of wrestler he doesn't just want to stand across from but learn from. The US Champion was then asked about the 60-minute matches of the past, and whether he thinks he could have a throwback clash of that magnitude with 'The American Nightmare.' "60-Minutes with Cody Rhodes? Why Not?" he said. "I mean, I'm in tip-top shape, you know what I mean? I get on the stair master every once in a while! I think I can go 60 minutes with Cody Rhodes. I don't think that's a problem. Does Cody Rhodes think he can go 60 minutes with Trick Williams? That's the question."

So far, the two men have yet to step into the same ring together, and an injury unfortunately dashed Williams' aspirations to join Team USA for Survivor Series, but perhaps the two will clash when Rhodes pursues his Grand Slam Championship if Williams still holds the US Championship?

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit the "Double Coverage Podcast," and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.