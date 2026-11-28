Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for WWE Survivor Series: WarGames on November 28, 2026, coming to you live from Daikin Park in Houston, Texas! The main show begins at 6 PM ET and can be streamed on ESPN Unlimited in the US and Netflix internationally.

The 2026 Men's WarGames Match will see The Bloodline's Jacob Fatu, Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, Solo Sikoa, and World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns join forces with one another to take on Royce Keys, Lucien Price, Bronco Nima, Carmelo Hayes, and Cruz Montana of The 946 (who will have the advantage after winning a WarGames Advantage Tag Team Match on the November 16 episode of "WWE Raw"). Tensions between the two stables have boiled over the course of the past several weeks, with them getting into an explosive brawl with one another in the closing moments of this past Monday's episodes of "Raw".

Bayley, Stephanie Vaquer, Charlotte Flair, and brand new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Tatum Paxley and Alexa Bliss will be squaring off against Fatal Influence's Lainey Reid, Fallon Henley, and Women's United States Champion Jacy Jayne, Michin, and Jade Cargill in the 2026 Women's WarGames Match. Cargill defeated Flair in a WarGames Advantage Match on the November 20 episode of "WWE SmackDown" to win the advantage for her team amidst the plethora of issues between the two women, with their respective allies Michin, B-Fab, Bliss, and Paxley becoming involved.

Team USA's CM Punk, Seth Rollins, Je'Von Evans, LA Knight, and captain Cody Rhodes will be colliding with Team Mexico's Dragon Lee, AAA Mega Champion El Grande Americano, AAA Cruiserweight Champion Rey Fenix, 2026 Men's Money In The Bank briefcase holder Penta, and Team Captain/AAA General Manager Rey Mysterio. While United States Champion Trick Williams was originally supposed to be the fifth member of Team USA, an attack at the hands of Damian Priest on November 20 took him out of commission. Rhodes placed a call that same night, which was later revealed to be to Rollins when Rollins made his return this past Monday much to the anger of his longtime rival Punk.

Liv Morgan of Judgment Day will be putting her Women's World Championship on the line as she defends against Becky Lynch. While Lynch previously challenged Morgan for the Women's World Championship on the October 26 episode of "Raw", the match ultimately ended with Morgan retaining via disqualification when her stablemates Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez became involved.

Additionally, John Cena will be featured on tonight's Premium Live Event ahead of The John Cena Classic on December 14. The Rock will also be on tonight's Premium Live Event as he celebrates 30 years in the professional wrestling business.