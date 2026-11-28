WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 11/28/26 W/ Live Updates
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for WWE Survivor Series: WarGames on November 28, 2026, coming to you live from Daikin Park in Houston, Texas! The main show begins at 6 PM ET and can be streamed on ESPN Unlimited in the US and Netflix internationally.
The 2026 Men's WarGames Match will see The Bloodline's Jacob Fatu, Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, Solo Sikoa, and World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns join forces with one another to take on Royce Keys, Lucien Price, Bronco Nima, Carmelo Hayes, and Cruz Montana of The 946 (who will have the advantage after winning a WarGames Advantage Tag Team Match on the November 16 episode of "WWE Raw"). Tensions between the two stables have boiled over the course of the past several weeks, with them getting into an explosive brawl with one another in the closing moments of this past Monday's episodes of "Raw".
Bayley, Stephanie Vaquer, Charlotte Flair, and brand new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Tatum Paxley and Alexa Bliss will be squaring off against Fatal Influence's Lainey Reid, Fallon Henley, and Women's United States Champion Jacy Jayne, Michin, and Jade Cargill in the 2026 Women's WarGames Match. Cargill defeated Flair in a WarGames Advantage Match on the November 20 episode of "WWE SmackDown" to win the advantage for her team amidst the plethora of issues between the two women, with their respective allies Michin, B-Fab, Bliss, and Paxley becoming involved.
Team USA's CM Punk, Seth Rollins, Je'Von Evans, LA Knight, and captain Cody Rhodes will be colliding with Team Mexico's Dragon Lee, AAA Mega Champion El Grande Americano, AAA Cruiserweight Champion Rey Fenix, 2026 Men's Money In The Bank briefcase holder Penta, and Team Captain/AAA General Manager Rey Mysterio. While United States Champion Trick Williams was originally supposed to be the fifth member of Team USA, an attack at the hands of Damian Priest on November 20 took him out of commission. Rhodes placed a call that same night, which was later revealed to be to Rollins when Rollins made his return this past Monday much to the anger of his longtime rival Punk.
Liv Morgan of Judgment Day will be putting her Women's World Championship on the line as she defends against Becky Lynch. While Lynch previously challenged Morgan for the Women's World Championship on the October 26 episode of "Raw", the match ultimately ended with Morgan retaining via disqualification when her stablemates Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez became involved.
Additionally, John Cena will be featured on tonight's Premium Live Event ahead of The John Cena Classic on December 14. The Rock will also be on tonight's Premium Live Event as he celebrates 30 years in the professional wrestling business.
We're Live! New posts will appear automatically.
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In the words of one William Regal, WARGAAAAAAAAMES! It's that time of year again, so welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live blog for Survivor Series: WarGames 2026.
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Here are my predictions for what we will see go down on tonight's show:
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The 946 will defeat The Bloodline in the Men's WarGames Match
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Team Flair will defeat Team Cargill in the Women's WarGames Match
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Team Mexico will defeat Team USA because of the Team USA in-fighting
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Liv Morgan will retain the Women's World Championship
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During The Rock's segment, he will receive the news that he will be the first inductee into the 2027 WWE Hall of Fame
It's also worth noting that World Tag Team Champions Penta and Je'Von Evans were both invited to take part in the 2026 John Cena Classic on the Countdown to Survivor Series: WarGames pre-show.
Now that you've heard from me, it's your turn: pop your predictions for tonight's show down below in the comments section.
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Welcome everybody! Thanks for joining us on what is sure to be an emotional night.
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We are live on the main show! Michael Cole, Wade Barrett, and Corey Graves greet audiences at home as we see the likes of Fatal Influence, Jade Cargill, B-Fab, Michin, Team USA, Team Mexico, The 946, and The Bloodline (without Roman Reigns) arrive at the arena. I'm not sure if I love the idea of bringing back a three man commentary team for this show, but we'll see how it goes.
We then head over to a video paying homage to the history of Survivor Series narrated by The Undertaker.
Charlotte Flair and Jacy Jayne (who are both sporting Bronson Reed armbands in a beautiful little tribute) then make their way to the ring, revealing themselves as the first two entrants in the 2026 Women's WarGames Match. Remember that Team Cargill has the advantage in this match!
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After making a faux pas with the AI-narrated tribute they posted to social media last night, it was at least nice to see WWE open up the show with a 10-bell salute to the late Bronson Reed.
Ahead of Survivor Series: WarGames, Michael Cole offers an emotional tribute to Jermaine Haley, also known as Bronson Reed, before a 10-bell salute for the larger-than-life Superstar. pic.twitter.com/GwuKBTcwoM
— WWE (@WWE) November 28, 2026
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Bayley, Stephanie Vaquer, Tatum Paxley, Alexa Bliss, and Charlotte Flair vs. Fatal Influence, Michin, and Jade Cargill in the 2026 Women’s WarGames Match
With the 5 minute countdown before the next entrant beginning, Flair sends Jayne crashing into two of the top turnbuckles face first. Flair delivers a boot to Jayne and monkey flips her around the ring using her legs, but Jayne sends Flair crashing into the top rope and sends her crashing into the steel between the two rings face first three times. Jayne gloats, but Flair sends her crashing into the steel between the two rings and ascends to the top rope. She lands a dropkick on Jayne to send her crashing into the side of the cage three times.
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Fallon Henley enters the match next for Team Cargill, and she takes a moment to find the weapons she's looking for on the outside. She gets in the ring when she can't find them and rains down right hands on Flair, but Flair fires off chops on Henley and Jayne. Jayne delivers a running knee to Flair.
Next up in the match for Team Flair is Tatum Paxley, but Henley prevents her from getting in by holding the door to the cage shut. Jayne takes down Paxley with a boot using the door of the cage, but Paxley ascends up to the top rope and lands a nice looking double senton on Jayne and Henley.
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Lainey Reid enters the match next for Team Cargill and delivers a crossbody to Flair off the top rope. She delivers a twisting neckbreaker to Paxley and rocks Flair with a superkick, but Flair and Reid teeter on the top rope and Flair delivers a beautiful Spanish Fly to Reid. Paxley flies off the top rope to keep down Reid, but Jayne and Henley go after the two women. Jayne uses the lid of a trash can to land a running knee on Paxley, and jams her boot into Flair as Henley fires off stomps on Paxley and Reid uses the bottom rope to wears down Paxley.
Alexa Bliss is next in the match for Team Flair, and she sends Henley crashing into the middle turnbuckle face first. She lands a shotgun dropkick on Jayne and fires off right hands and a knee on Reid, then catches Reid with a DDT. Although this has felt a little formulaic so far with the team with the freshest member gaining the upperhand, all six women currently in the ring have been doing a stellar job so far.
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Commenter Peekatchu says, "I liked it better when they would do everyone's entrance and keep them in a shark cage, this feels more like a Rumble." I tend to agree — it was something that helped these matches stand apart and added a little more tension for those who weren't in the match yet.
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Fatal Influence try to escape the cage, but Paxley, Flair, and Bliss pull them back inside in a great spot as Michin enters at number four for Team Cargill bringing a garbage can full of kendo sticks in with her. Michin grabs one of the kendo sticks to hit Paxley, Bliss, and Flair within their midsections and spines. She uses the kendo stick to land a Russian Leg Sweep on Flair, then hits Paxley with the kendo stick once more and wears her down in the corner. She takes down Flair when Flair goes after her and hands out kendo sticks to her teammates. Jayne, Henley, and Reid hit Paxley and Flair with the kendo sticks, but Bliss fights back when Jayne looks to do the same to her. I know there's only a certain level fo violence that WWE does, but I will say I am very much appreciating the ladies in this match bringing as much violence into this as they can to make this feel like a brutal match.
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Bayley is next up in the match for Team Flair, and brings a couple of very shiny garbage cans attached by a chain and a chair into the cage with her. Bayley sends Jayne crashing into the chair face first with a drop toe hold, then grabs one end of the two garbage cans attacked by a chain while Paxley grabs the other. They use the chain to take down Henley and Reid to make for something different and creative before Bayley delivers an elbow drop to Henley and Jayne off the top rope as Paxley holds them in place.
Flair looks to land a handspring back elbow on Jayne, Reid, and Michin but Henley takes them down and Bliss jumps on Henley's spine. Henley and Michin land a double superplex on Bliss as Flair ascends to the top of the cage...which means you know something cool is about to go down. Flair takes down Michin and Fatal Influence with a moonsault off the top of the cage, but there is no time for celebration as Jade Cargill enters into the match as the final member of her team.
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Cargill lands a double Fallaway Slam on Bliss and Paxley, then kips up and basks in her own glory. Flair joins Cargill in the first ring closest to the door, then rains down forearm shots on Cargill. She fires off chops on her and delivers a Fallaway Slam to Cargill, then kips up. Cargill grabs one of the kendo sticks and hits Flair with it repeatedly, but Michin joins in and jams the kendo stick into Flair's throat. Cargill continues to hit Flair with the kendo stick as Michin goes the same to Paxley, then slides a garbage can on Paxley's head and continues to hit her with the kendo stick.
Stephanie Vaquer is the final entrant into the match. I know that WWE always positions the team who can have entrants in first as the advantage, but I've always thought it wasn't really an advantage because the opposing team will have the freshest person in the entire match.
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So it looks like Charlotte Flair is given the honor of the first high-octane moment of the night!
FROM THE TOP OF THE CAGE 😱 pic.twitter.com/L5O8o4KjLw
— WWE (@WWE) November 28, 2026
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Back to the action though, and Vaquer delivers a running knee to B-Fab using the ring steps when B-Fab tries to interfere. With everyone inside the ring, the bell rings to officially kick off this match and Vaquer lands a boot on the side of Reid's head as Reid is draped through the middle rope. Vaquer ascends to the top rope and lands a crossbody on Henley using Reid to hang onto for inadvertent assistance.
Michin delivers Eat Defeat to Bayley, but Paxley levels Michin with a flipping kick. Henley takes down Paxley with a Sling blade before Flair spears Reid and Cargill lands a Sidewalk Slam on Flair. Cargill delivers a chokeslam to Vaquer, but Vaquer lands the Devil's Kiss on Cargill using the steel in between the two rings, but Paxley levels Henley and Reid wedges a chair between the top turnbuckle and the middle turnbuckle. Bayley sends Reid crashing into the chair spine first and pins her, but Reid kicks out and Paxley connects with a Cemetery Drive on Michin.
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Flair sets up for a Figure Eight Leg Lock on Cargill, and Vaquer ascends to the top rope. She lands a corkscrew moonsault on Cargill and pins her for the win. I do wish this match got a little more time for these women to continue to show the world what they can do, but that aside, I did enjoy the overall vibes of this match.
Winners: Bayley, Stephanie Vaquer, Tatum Paxley, Alexa Bliss, and Charlotte Flair
Corey Graves also notes that Alexa Bliss' sustained an injury to her nose when Cargill did the double Fallaway Slam to her and Paxley, which is why Bliss didn't participate in the latter moments of this match.
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We see a member of the Houston Astros in the crowd and the Borreego Family have had seats upgraded. Congratulations to their family!
John Cena then makes his way to the ring.
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Any last-minute guesses on the final John Cena Classic entrants? I have a feeling someone like Logan Paul might interrupt the segment and shoehorn himself in.
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We Hear From John Cena
Cena (who hugs The Rock's mother in the crowd before getting in the ring) says The John Cena Championship is here as he holds it up. He says the fans know why he's here and says all the invites to The John Cena Classic have been handed out except for one (which I did not know but now do). He says "the time is now" and introduces the final invitee.