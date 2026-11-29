The team of Charlotte Flair, Stephanie Vaquer, Tatum Paxley, Alexa Bliss, and Bayley defeated Jade Cargill, Michin, and Fatal Influence's Jacy Jayne, Fallon Henley, and Lainey Reid in a WarGames match to open WWE Survivor Series.

Flair and Jayne started off the match, and the women bounced one another off the cage. Henley was out next, followed by Tatum Paxley, who sprayed Fatal Influence with a fire extinguisher after they attempted to prevent her from getting in the ring. Next in was Reid.

Flair took down Reid with a Spanish Fly, and Paxley nailed her with a 450 Splash. Bliss was out next, and she helped the babyface team hit a triple suplex to the heels. Michin arrived armed with a garbage can full of kendo sticks, followed by Bayley, who had garbage cans linked on a chain. She and Paxley used the chain to down Henley and Michin. Flair climbed to the top of the cage to hit a moonsault to everyone below, before Cargill was the final woman out for the heel team.

The heels beat down the babyfaces with kendo sticks and Vaquer was the last woman out. Commentary noted that Bliss was taken out of the match due to injury off a fallaway slam from Cargill that resulted in Paxley landing on her. The bell rang and the match was officially underway.

Vaquer hit a Dragon Screw to Cargill, then rolled her to the steel in the middle for the Devil's Kiss. Michin hit a Styles Clash to Bayley from the ropes to a trash can below, but Paxley connected with a cemetery drive to Michin. Jayne accidentally hit a Rolling Encore to Cargill, who connected with a big boot to her teammate. Flair hit a Natural Selection and locked Cargill in the figure four, and Vaquer hit the Vaquer Inferno to Cargill for the win.