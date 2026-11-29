The John Cena Classic is rapidly approaching, and the list of invitees was almost complete heading into WWE Survivor Series 2026. However, that list was complete when Cena once again appeared live in front of the WWE audience to announce that Kevin Owens would receive the final invitation.

Cena admitted that while Cody Rhodes was the first to receive an invitation to the special competition, Owens has always embodied the idea of making the most of an opportunity. He recalled Owens answering his WWE United States Championship open challenge back in 2015, and the series of matches they had together forced Cena to wake up and become a better wrestler. With that said, Cena admitted that Owens has always been a better wrestler than him.

Owens would then open up about how much Cena meant to him, both professionally and personally. On a professional level, without Cena, Owens believes he wouldn't be the man he is today, and while he has found success in WWE long after his initial series against Cena, it was that chance to wrestle Cena every night that made him a made man in WWE. On a professional level, he revealed that Cena has helped out his children and made himself available to them for whatever they need, even FaceTiming Owens' daughter on Career Day in school to prove to her classmates what a big deal her dad is. Owens explained that he really did try to get medically cleared before Cena retired but couldn't make it happen, though competing in the John Cena Classic will be the next best thing.

With Owens receiving the final invitation, the male field will feature Owens, Cody Rhodes, Penta, and Je'Von Evans from the main roster, while Zilla Fatu, Noam Dar, Romeo Moreno, and Shiloh Hill will represent "WWE NXT." For the ladies, Charlotte Flair, Liv Morgan, Fallon Henley, and Lainey Reid will represent the main roster, while Kelani Jordan, Kendal Grey, Wren Sinclair, and Izzi Dame will fly the flag of "NXT."