Team Mexico defeated Team USA in the traditional WWE 5-on-5 Survivor Series match after Penta survived a 3-on-1 disadvantage.

At a live event on Friday, Penta dedicated this match to the late Bronson Reed. All ten men wore black "BR" armbands.

The match centered around whether or not CM Punk and Seth Rollins could coexist and for a majority of the match; the answer was absolutely not.

Team Mexico took out Team USA. Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh distracted Mysterio, but he still eliminated Knight. Knight gave McDonagh a BFT before chasing Dom to the back. Rollins and Rhodes argued over Punk, who was sitting on the outside. Team Mexico teed off on Evans and took out Rhodes. Evans was eliminated after taking three consecutive finishers.

Rollins tagged in Rhodes as they isolated Dragon Lee. Punk tagged in and worked Lee before finally tagging in Rollins. Rollins returned the favor. Rollins eliminated Lee while Punk held off Team Mexico. Rhodes eliminated Rey Fénix with a CrossRhodes to make it 3-3. Team USA continued to work together and Punk eliminated El Grande Americano with a GTS.

Punk kept Penta from crawling to Mysterio, but he eventually broke free to make the tag. Mysterio landed a splash on Punk, but Rollins broke up the pin and dragged Punk to their corner. Mysterio landed a senton on Rollins, but Punk landed a Shining Wizard on Mysterio, allowing Rollins to eliminate him.

Penta was the last one standing for Team Mexico and got triple teamed by Team USA. Punk and Rollins collided, but Rhodes connected with a right hand on Penta. Rhodes tried to smooth things over with Rollins and Punk, but Penta landed a tope suicida. Baron Corbin appeared out of nowhere to hit Rhodes with a 2x4, allowing Penta to eliminate him.

Punk and Rollins argued on the outside and then pulled each other out of the ring. They decided to work together and Punk then saved Rollins in the corner. Penta eliminated Punk with a Penta Driver and landed a Destroyer on Rollins to clinch the victory for Team Mexico.